The Arizona Cardinals opened their preseason with exactly the type of night head coach Jonathan Gannon wanted. Cards fans saw competitive football, flashes of playmaking, and meaningful reps for players fighting to make the roster. In fact, several roster hopefuls took center stage and showed they can help this team in 2025.

Cardinals’ 2025 preseason snapshot

Football returned to the desert for the first time in eight months. Of course, the atmosphere was electric as the Arizona Cardinals took the field for a preseason clash. This wasn’t just any exhibition. They won against the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years. For the first time in Gannon’s tenure, the Cardinals’ starters were slated to get meaningful snaps.

Yes, starters played most of the first quarter. They used the time to shake off rust and test their rhythm. The result was a blend of promising flashes and moments that clearly need fine-tuning. Sure, there are areas to clean up. However, the early glimpses of both offensive potential and defensive bite offered a hint at what this team could become once the regular season begins.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Arizona Cardinals roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Chiefs.

1. RB Emari Demercado: The spark the offense needed

In a game that lacked consistent offensive fireworks, Emari Demercado provided the highlight that brought the Red Sea to its feet. Late in the second quarter, with the Cardinals facing a third-and-8, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dialed up a perfectly timed screen to Demercado. Catching the ball behind the line, he accelerated through the first wave and powered past the sticks. Of course, he wasn’t done yet. He delivered a stiff arm at the 25-yard line before sidestepping two more defenders inside the 10. Forty-three yards later, he was in the end zone.

Demercado finished with three carries for seven yards and two receptions for 56 yards and the score. Still, his impact far outweighed the box score. That single play flipped the game’s momentum and energized the team. In a crowded backfield with James Conner and rookie Trey Benson, Demercado still has work to do to secure a spot. However, this kind of explosive playmaking makes him hard to overlook. If he can continue to create chunk plays in space, he’ll force his way into the conversation for meaningful snaps.

2. DL Dante Stills: Making the most of his chance

The Cardinals overhauled their defensive line this offseason. They added veterans and rookies alike, which put Dante Stills’ roster status in question despite a solid 2024 campaign. With Calais Campbell sitting for veteran rest and Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, and Walter Nolen sidelined, Stills had a golden opportunity for extended reps. Not too surprisingly, he delivered.

On just 15 snaps, Stills showcased why he still belongs in the rotation. He drew a holding penalty and shed a block to make a clean tackle against the run. It was a reminder that depth along the defensive front isn’t just a luxury. It’s a necessity over the course of a grueling season.

Article Continues Below

If the Cardinals keep six defensive linemen, Stills’ versatility and proven production give him a strong case. Performances like this not only strengthen his standing. They also highlight the improved depth and competition that Arizona has built in the trenches.

3. FS Kitan Crawford: Upside in coverage and on special teams

Kitan Crawford entered camp as a long shot for defensive snaps. However, his performance against San Francisco might change that conversation. In coverage, he was disciplined and competitive. His range and burst to close on the football stood out, and he played with the type of confidence that translates well to both defense and special teams.

Crawford’s athleticism makes him an intriguing piece for Arizona's special teams. Roster spots at safety are often won through kick and punt coverage contributions. With that, Crawford’s willingness to embrace that role could be his ticket to the 53. On a team looking to boost both depth and special teams efficiency, he has the kind of skill set that keeps coaches interested deep into the preseason.

Stock rising in the desert

Preseason games are about seizing opportunities. That's exactly what Demercado, Stills, and Crawford did in the Cardinals’ opener. Demercado’s electrifying touchdown showed he can flip the field in an instant. Stills proved he remains a reliable and productive presence along the defensive line. Crawford flashed the coverage skills and special teams potential that could make him a valuable depth piece.

In August, it’s not about the win-loss record. It's about showing you belong. These three players did just that. With two preseason games left, they’ve set themselves up to continue climbing the depth chart and improving their stock. If they keep stacking performances, they won’t just make the roster. They can be in positions to contribute when the games count.