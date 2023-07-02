While Zion Williamson's drama has highlighted the New Orleans Pelicans offseason, the team is focused on getting over their current playoff hump. As they look to build around Williamson, the Pelicans have brought in a player fresh off a run to the NBA Finals.

New Orleans has signed former Miami Heat center Cody Zeller, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Zeller is coming to the Pelicans on a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

The center only appeared in 15 regular season games for Miami this past season. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Over his 10-year NBA career, Zeller has averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Williamson and starting center Jonas Valanciunas leading the charge, New Orleans ranked 13th in total rebounds, grabbing 43.7 boards per game. However, with Jaxon Hayes signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Lakers needed a bit more juice on the glass. Zeller should back up Valanciunas and look to help pick up the slack in the rebounding department.

Cody Zeller will also provide New Orleans with plenty of experience. In the NBA for over 10 years, Zeller understands what it takes to have a long career. Furthermore, fresh off a run to the NBA Finals, he knows what it's like competing at the highest level.

Despite going 42-40 last season, the Pelicans were knocked out in the play-in round and didn't officially make the playoffs. Zeller won't immediately turn New Orleans into world beaters. However, as the Pels look to build around their superstars, Zeller is a sensible veteran addition who will look to fill the hole behind Valanciunas.