Facing the toughest stretch on the schedule, the New Orleans Pelicans should experiment around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) currently have no CJ McCollum (lung) or Jose Alvarado (ankle) available in the backcourt. Trey Murphy III (knee) needs a couple more weeks before rejoining the rotation. Herb Jones (fibula) and Larry Nance Jr. (fractured rib) are still healing up. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been sporadically in and out of the rotation. The same question lingers before every game: Who does Wille Green have to work with on a given night?

More importantly, what can this skeleton crew squad do to stay competitive and notch wins during what is arguably the toughest 3-week stretch on the schedule? Missing key contributors, and without their All-Star caliber weapons firing on all cylinders, the coaching staff will have to experiment with the rotations yet again.

The Pelicans have collectively missed almost four dozen games in just over three weeks of action. The injury bug has left them with fewer options than expected and the fans are well past disappointed with the situation. At least Zion Williamson (rest, birth of child) and Brandon Ingram (right knee tendonitis) are relatively healthy heading into the holiday season. Unfortunately, the two All-Stars have not played well together in associate head coach James Borrego's new offensive system.

Wholesale changes aren't an option this early but something has got to give. Green admitted after a 136-124 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks that the Pelicans have to “keep working on (playing with a sense of urgency) and keep improving. It’s a long season, but it starts with our main guys,” Green added, via NBA.com

He said that regardless of these early season results, “we’re going to take some positives out of every game, but we definitely need to get back to the practice floor, watch some film and we’ve got to work.”

Pelicans trusting process, setting roster rules

Green has to experiment while also sticking with what's working. Either Dyson Daniels or Herb Jones should be on the court to harass ballhandlers with their elite defense.

Keep installing sets to feature Matt Ryan's shooting. EJ Liddell and Dereon Seabron need a chance to showcase their skills with the Pelicans, even if they eventually find their way to the Birmingham Squadron. See if Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is worth a roster spot or not, if only to lessen the stress on a not-yet-100% Larry Nance Jr.

The Pelicans have to be creative to find the best recipe for success. Injecting Hawkins, the second-best long-range threat on the team, into the starting five gets another floor spacer around Williamson and Ingram.

Kira Lewis Jr. is a below-average shooter and the lightly used offensive spark plug is rarely trusted with more than 10 on-court minutes in close contests. Reading those tea leaves, expect Jordan Hawkins to continue in McCollum's starting spot until Trey Murphy III returns.

Throwing Hawkins into the fire as the first experiment shows Green's trust in the process. Now the organization must find out just how much Hawkins can handle over the next few weeks. The rookie had a hit-and-miss NBA Summer League but has meshed well with the varsity squad. His development has provided a slight bit of silver lining to a five-game losing streak.

Proven reinforcements arriving soon

Still, ‘Trigga Trey' is due back around Thanksgiving, meaning fewer minutes will be available for the most recent draft picks. Daniels and Lewis Jr. have been decent running the reserve unit but their short-term ceilings are known quantities. Jose Alvarado's eventual return to the lineup just jumbles up the minutes allotment even more. Someone is bound to be the odd man out before the trade deadline.

Lastly, emphasize that these next 10 games are opportunities to grow as a team. Do not let Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram try and win games singlehandedly. Find a way to optimize the All-Stars against bench units instead.

Let one play longer minutes through the first quarter while the other rests. Change up their substitution patterns in the third quarter, the Achilles heel of the Pelicans.

The normal starting five is in an offensive slump as it is. Green might as well mix up the recipe and see what good comes out of the changes. Williamson was obviously frustrated after the last few losses but has to not let the emotions carry over.

The most important matchups are still months away. The Pelicans need to learn more about the roster now so there are fewer surprises in the playoffs later.