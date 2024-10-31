The New Orleans Pelicans are finding few silver linings five games into the 2024-25 NBA schedule. Dejounte Murray (hand fracture) did not survive the season’s home opener unscathed. Trey Murphy III (hamstring) did not make it out of training camp ready to contribute. Zion Williamson’s Pelicans are not panicking and a big reason why is rookie center Yves Missi.

Missi’s stats are not eye-popping, granted. However, in this rookie class 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with 1.8 reputation-building blocks are enough to get noticed. Those numbers would be even better if not for an 0-for-5 night against the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans big man did take a knock to the hip/groin area though, so the ability to tough out a rough game by the team was admirable.

Wayward shots and mishandled passes can be forgiven as the former Baylor big man gets comfortable in the NBA game. Missi’s rebounding and defense are already plus attributes in Willie Green’s rotations. Missi helps the offense move, sitting second overall in the rookie class in screen assists (4.8). The Pelicans big also tops the rookie charts for two-pointers contested (6.2) per game.

Green gave Missi credit for the learning curve after two back-to-back road losses to the Warriors.

“(Missi) is doing a great job. He has come in games and is a really good defender. He is blocking shots, setting screens, diving,” Green noted. “He has surprised us a little bit. It’s definitely a pleasant surprise how fast he picks up the game and his competitive spirit. He is another guy that has a bright future.”

Despite the early setbacks, the Pelicans have found a beacon of hope in Missi. The rookie center has quickly adapted to the NBA’s pace and physicality, showcasing his defensive prowess and high basketball IQ. His ability to protect the rim and contribute on both ends of the floor has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff and fans alike.

Those Smoothie King Center customers need some hope to cling to amid a woeful 2-3 start to the season after all, just like the rest of the roster.

“Huge bright spot for us (in training camp),” Green shared. “Yves was incredible, especially when we put him in with that starting group. He just opens the floor with his rim pressure. (He is) a lob threat. He is doing a great job of picking up all of our concepts pretty quickly.”

Yves Missi panning out for Pelicans

The 2024 NBA Draft class was considered weak for years and those rookies who have stepped on the court so far have predictably struggled. Only eight first-year prospects are playing more than 20 minutes per game. Even Missi falls just short, having missed time with that hip/groin tweet on October 30 (at Warriors).

Zach Edey, Zaccharie Risacher, and Donovan Clingan were expected to log significant minutes this season. Missi, having only played organized basketball for three years before being drafted, was more of a developmental project. Well, his 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots, one assist, and one steal in the 123-111 win at the Smoothie King Center looked almost easy. Arguably, Missi has more positive highlights than any drafted in the lottery spots.

The Pelicans have every reason to believe the rookie big man can replicate that production more often than not. Green explained why after winning the home opener over the Chicago Bulls.

“(Missi) has gotten better and better since we drafted him,” Green said. “We really love some of the things that he was doing. He made an adjustment in the second half. We said no more layups: ‘Every time you see a ball, go block it.’ His ability to pick up details (and) pick up execution shows when he gets out on the floor.”