Saturday night, the New York Giants will continue their AFC East preseason tour. After a 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 1, the Giants will host the New York Jets Saturday evening. The preseason slate finishes with the New England Patriots coming to MetLife Stadium next Thursday evening. For the matchup against the Jets, it appears that the Giants' plan at quarterback will be the same, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler via X (formerly Twitter). Rookie Jaxson Dart will be the first quarterback off the bench for New York when they face off against their fellow MetLife co-tenants.

#Giants QB plan tonight should look somewhat similar to last week. Another big opportunity for Jaxson Dart, who is vying for QB2. pic.twitter.com/llMlfUruxh — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2025

“#Giants QB plan tonight should look somewhat similar to last week,” posted Fowler on Saturday evening. “Another big opportunity for Jaxson Dart, who is vying for QB2.”

Dart's performance last weekend against the Bills gave fans a glimpse of what could be their long-term signal caller. The former Ole Miss Rebel was the final quarterback selected in the first round, as the Giants traded back into the round to select Dart with the 25th pick. He was a riser throughout the draft process, culminating in his selection by New York. If Fowler is to be believed, it looks as if the backup signal caller job is Dart's to lose. Can the rookie continue to impress against the Jets?

Who will win Giants' backup quarterback role?

While Russell Wilson is New York's current plan at the position, the hope from GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll is that Dart is the future. This season might be their last chance to solve the problem. If the Giants don't improve in 2025, both men could lose their jobs by season's end. If Wilson begins to cost the G-Men chances at winning, Daboll won't hesitate to turn to either Dart or Jameis Winston to help save the campaign.

Winston's strengths and weaknesses are well known. It's highly unlikely he's the long-term answer at the position. Daboll and his staff's plan for the quarterbacks is evidence of that. Can Dart continue to prove the head coach's faith in him and improve throughout Saturday's performance? If so, then Daboll and Schoen might have unearthed a gem once again.