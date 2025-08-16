The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the 2025 preseason against the Detroit Lions on August 8, a game remembered as much for its somber early ending, following a serious injury to Detroit’s Morice Norris, as for the flashes of potential seen among Falcons roster hopefuls. The final score: Lions 17, Falcons 10. Despite the loss and limited action for key starters (including Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, both held out for evaluation purposes), several Falcons fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster stepped up and delivered performances that caught the attention of coaches, fans, and analysts alike.

Below, we spotlight three Falcons roster hopefuls whose play in the preseason opener may have elevated their standing and improved their chances as the competition intensifies.

Easton Stick: Quarterback Showcases Steady Hand

With Atlanta’s top two quarterbacks sitting out, all eyes turned to veteran Easton Stick, who made a compelling case for the No.3 quarterback role. Stick was poised and effective under pressure, going 15-of-18 for 159yards, including a deft 13-yard touchdown strike to Chris Blair late in the first half.

Just an absolute dart 🎯 from Easton Stick for the 52-yard TD strike.

— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) August 16, 2025

Stick’s calm demeanor and quick processing were evident. He worked efficiently through his reads, routinely finding check-downs or safe throws rather than forcing risky passes. The offense found rhythm under his command, most notably on the touchdown drive. Stick showed solid command of the offense, a trait critical for a backup whose role may require stepping in with little warning.

He also handled Lions pressure well, absorbing hits but protecting the football, something that has historically plagued young Falcons QBs in preseason play. Stick’s night didn’t feature jaw-dropping splash plays, but his efficiency and composure positioned him as the front-runner for the last quarterback spot entering joint practices with the Titans.

Chris Blair: Wide Receiver Emerges in Big Moments

Wide receiver Chris Blair, a practice squad veteran and 2024 preseason standout, seized his moment in the spotlight. With starters resting and the receiver depth chart still open, Blair made the most of his opportunities, hauling in the Falcons’ only touchdown of the night on a sharp 13-yard route in the red zone. His ability to create separation against press coverage and make contested catches was on display throughout the game.

Chris Blair continues to be a problem!

Blair finished the first half with several key receptions, demonstrating a knack for finding soft spots in the Lions’ secondary. What sets him apart isn’t just his hands, but his situational awareness—Blair made chain-moving grabs on third down and contributed as a willing blocker on screens and running plays, underscoring his versatility.

His performance, combined with a strong camp, has given coaches more reason to trust him with snaps in meaningful situations. With the final receiver spots far from settled, Blair’s momentum could carry him onto the active roster, or at minimum, secure him a place on the expanded practice squad.

Jalon Walker: Rookie Edge Rusher Makes Immediate Impact

Second-year rookie Jalon Walker, recently returned from a minor training camp hamstring injury, wasted no time making his mark. Walker started opposite fellow first-round pick James Pearce Jr. and provided a much-needed boost to Atlanta’s pass rush—a weak point in 2024 when the Falcons finished 31st in sacks.

Walker’s first quarter was punctuated by constant hustle: he routinely dictated the pace on passing downs, collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws. While he didn’t record a sack, his ability to shed blocks and disrupt plays, leading to a handful of hurries and a near-forced turnover, stood out. Walker’s athleticism and football IQ flashed on plays where he held the edge in run defense, allowed linebackers to fill gaps, and even dropped into coverage when called upon.

If Walker continues stacking strong performances, he’ll join Leonard Floyd and Pearce Jr. in revitalizing a defensive front desperate for new blood. With the Falcons’ coaching staff prioritizing edge pressure this preseason, Walker’s upside is clear.

For the Falcons, preseason is about more than wins—it’s about discovery: which unheralded players can step up and fill critical roles? The loss to Detroit was overshadowed by the suspension of play following an unfortunate injury, but it also delivered encouraging glimpses into the team's depth. The performances of Stick, Blair, and Walker are especially critical given Atlanta’s roster battles at quarterback, wide receiver, and the edge.

As the Falcons prepare for a second consecutive home game against the Titans, these hopefuls have positioned themselves to seize opportunities in joint practices and game action. With the final cuts looming and the regular season approaching, their impressive showings against the Lions could be the difference between making the team or heading back into free agency.

For fans watching Atlanta’s roster chess match unfold, keep an eye on Stick’s steady QB play, Blair’s clutch receptions, and Walker’s emergence off the edge, three preseason standouts who have boosted their stock when it matters most.