It doesn't look like Zion Williamson's ankle injury is serious.

Zion Williamson is out for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards as he deals with a bothersome ankle injury.

It's the first game the Williamson will be out due to injury. He has already been sidelined four times early in the season, though that's because the Pelicans didn't play him in back-to-back games and during stretches when they have multiple match-ups in a short period. New Orleans has been managing Williamson's workload this year after he missed the second half of the 2022-23 season due to a hamstring issue.

Naturally, Williamson's latest setback might be cause for concern for many fans given his extensive injury history. Before anyone panics, however, head coach Willie Green clarified that the issue isn't serious. The Pelicans tactician added the their superstar forward is considered day-to-day.

“His ankle is fine. Day to day,” Green told reporters prior to their showdown with the Wizards, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

While Zion Williamson is still adjusting to the Pelicans' new system where he isn't the focus of the offense and team play is emphasized, there's no denying that he's the most important player on the team. They go as far as Zion can take them.

Their recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is proof of that. Against the best team in the West, Williamson dominated and played a nearly flawless game, dropping 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action. He also made 13 of his 17 shots for a 76.5 percent shooting clip.

The Pelicans should have enough to handle the struggling Wizards without Zion Williamson. However, hopes are high that the athletic forward doesn't miss more time beyond Wednesday's game.