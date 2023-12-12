Pelicans star Zion Williamson has popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with the Wizards.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a tough team to figure out this season. While they have basically their entire core healthy for once and have seen some big offensive performances recently from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pels have gone just 4-4 in their last eight games. With some favorable matchups ahead of them, specifically on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, the Pelicans have a chance to start building some momentum.

However, New Orleans has been hit harder by injuries than any other team in the league. On Tuesday, the Pelicans released their injury report for their matchup against Washington and Williamson's name was listed due to a left ankle sprain.

Fresh off their defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas during the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Pelicans were able to get back in the win column with an impressive home win over the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Zion was fantastic in this game, dropping a season-high 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting after many were bashing him for his sluggish performance in the tournament game. Playing a total of 33 minutes, Williamson did not appear to suffer any injury and did not leave the game at any point due to an ankle sprain.

It is unknown whether not this injury is one that Williamson has been dealing with or if he injured his ankle during practice.

In a total of 20 games this season, Zion has averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the floor. He currently ranks second in the league in field goal percentage out of players who have attempted at least 300 shots, trailing just Giannis Antetokounmpo (61.7 percent).

Should Williamson be unable to play against the Wizards, more opportunity and minutes will be handed to Trey Murphy III, who recently returned from preseason knee surgery. In four games since returning from his knee injury, Murphy has averaged 14.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.

The Pelicans will provide further updates on Zion Williamson's status ahead of Wednesday night's game in the nation's capital.