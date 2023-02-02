Remember the time when Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum made headlines after the former supposedly didn’t reach out to CJ when he first arrived with the New Orleans Pelicans? Well, that’s a thing of the past now as these two teammates have formed quite a bond throughout their time together in New Orleans.

McCollum recently spoke with Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors veteran’s podcast and CJ provided some insight on what it’s like to mentor a guy like Zion. McCollum revealed that he eased into it early on:

“I didn’t force it,” McCollum said. “I didn’t want to be the old head that preaches because I know what that looks like. I was more like, show first, then I tell.”

McCollum then described how he let his own actions do the talking. He didn’t want to be all bark and no bite, so he made sure to lead by example. Williamson responded well to this approach and the two have since become very close.

McCollum appreciates just how special Zion Williamson is. As such, he intends to do everything he can to try and help Zion reach his full potential:

“I want you to maximize what you’re supposed to be, and your ceiling is a lot higher than a lot of ours,” McCollum said. “So I just want you to get there.”

"I want you to maximize what you're supposed to be, and your ceiling is a lot higher than a lot of ours." In tomorrow's episode, @CJMcCollum talks to @Money23Green about mentoring @Zionwilliamsonpic.twitter.com/pERz29ebum — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 1, 2023

CJ McCollum is not only one of the most dangerous sharpshooters in the game today. He’s also a pro who knows the game inside out. What is clear is that he is also more than willing to impart whatever knowledge he can to his superstar teammate while he has the opportunity to do so.