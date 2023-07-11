New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared on Gilbert Arenas' show, and said he is following LeBron James' blueprint this offseason when it comes to preparing to stay on the court next season.

“So the diet pieces, I'm always able to come back each summer feeling good, looking good,” Zion Williamson said to Gilbert Arenas. “But I'm going to say it's more of just locking in on flexibility, band work, because I think it's those things that will keep me on the court longer versus just losing a bunch of weight and then coming to play and not be able to maintain it. So just, I mean s**t, Bron got the blueprint. I'm trying my best to follow it, man.”

"Bron got the blueprint, I'm doing my best to follow it." Zion Williamson says he's trying to emulate LeBron James 👀 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/oZd5s4MM8g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williamson came into the NBA with a ton of hype in the 2019 draft as the consensus No. 1 pick. He has shown a lot of skill in the game he has played, however the problem has been getting on the court. Williamson played in 24 games his rookie year, 61 in his second year, missed all of his third year, then played in just 29 games in 2022-2023, according to Basketball Reference. He has averaged 22.5, 27 and 26 points per game in each of the seasons that he has played, showing his potential is there.

Williamson has been floated in trade rumors this offseason along with Brandon Ingram, but it seems that the Pelicans are holding onto both. Brandon Ingram has proved to be a very good player for New Orleans. Williamson has too, when he is on the court. Hopefully his plan to follow LeBron James' blueprint works out.