Earlier this month, Micah Parsons requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Ever since, the organization has been thrown into a tailspin with the season starting and with no end in sight.

However, owner Jerry Jones has confidence in Parsons that it will all work out. Nevertheless, NFL insiders are still trying to come to terms with all this.

On Monday, ESPN's Ian Rapoport expressed his dismay at the dysfunction between the Cowboys and Parsons, per the Pat McAfee Show.

“That was all the rumors I was hearing in like, March… It's almost unfathomable to me.”

Recently, a hint at possible discontent was evident during the Cowboys final preseason game. On Friday, Parsons was caught “sleeping” on the medical table during the game against the Atlanta Falcons and not in uniform.

Afterward, Parsons with the help of a Cowboys reporter clarified that he was not sleeping during the game.

“I actually appreciate this,” Parsons said. “The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild — and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

With no deal in sight, Parsons took to TikTok to hint at a potential trade by quoting NBA legend Allen Iverson.

What is the holdup with Micah Parsons and the Cowboys?

Ultimately, Parsons is looking for a contract extension. Additionally, he is hoping to become the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Also, Parsons missed out on Cowboys' training camp and has removed all mentions of the organization in social media posts.

Jones has indicated that Parsons will not be traded, but has been critical of Parsons' agent David Mulugheta during the negotiations.

Parsons and his agent contends that the Cowboys failed to negotiate with him when he became eligible for an extension.

