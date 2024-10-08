NBA Draft picks have far different runway lengths when joining the pros. Some teenagers enter into lottery-bound locker rooms while four-year NCAA veterans are expected to be regular-season contributors on playoff squads. Willie Green's New Orleans Pelicans are expecting a lot from Jordan Hawkins this year. The now 22-year-old was off to a historic start but cooled off quickly as a rookie last season.

Coach Willie Green appreciates defense but did double down on the faith in Hawkins' shooting abilities after the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans' dominant win over the Orlando Magic.

“Yeah, he’s got the green light,” Green admitted “If (Hawkins) sees daylight we want him to let it go and if not, you know we all trust that he’ll make good decisions. Swing it or drive the ball.”

Hawkins shooting from one corner with Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, or Trey Murphy III on the opposite wing will give Williamson and the Pelicans plenty of space to operate. That's why the “green light” is nothing new for Hawkins or a surprise for Williamson.

“I feel like I had that last year when I was playing,” Hawkins allowed. “I think they’re comfortable with me taking any three-point shot. This year is kind of the same mentality. I’m a three-level scorer, keep the defense guessing.” Williamson approved of the message and even provided a few 30-point receipts. “He can bring a lot to this team,” stated Williamson. “For anybody who was watching last season, he had a few 30-balls. His confidence was never the problem. For him now it’s learning the game more.” Pelicans have a plan for Jordan Hawkins Putting players in the right spots to develop is a big part of the job for small-market teams. The Pelicans cannot afford to buy their way out of problems and deplete draft capital. Having a plan for how to use a player not quite adept at being a lead ball handler requires a little creativity. Thankfully, Hawkins' shooting was on-target and he kept things simple by making good decisions against the Magic. The combo guard needed a decent performance to help shake off a forgettable NBA2k25 Summer League session. The UConn alum went further than decent, finishing with an impressive 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting (2-for-5 from three-point range) and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Hawkins' shooting was almost unstoppable versus the Magic as he was able to score from every level working both on and off the ball. “Yeah, (Hawkins) is a special man,” Green added. “The force and speed that he comes off of plays with, his gravity, causes a domino effect. We want to continue to incorporate him in our offense and sometimes are playing through him, especially with not having (Trey Murphy III) to start.”

As for what Hawkins has to show Green to get more playing time?

“Well, I think you play your rookie season and then evaluate how you’ve done,” Green explained. “I thought he had a solid year last season. Now he is looking to carve out more minutes (in training camp). He knows he has to be a solid defender. He does not have to be a lockdown defender, but solid in the right spots. Contest shots and rebound. ”

“We know offensively he is a weapon,” stated Green. “In transition, the half court, (Hawkins) can shoot the ball. He can attack the basket. He can make plays and it’s great to see your young players continue to grow in those areas.”