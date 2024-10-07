Concerns about lacking a traditional center have been quieted for at least one afternoon. The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a preseason-opening win over the Orlando Magic thanks to a big first half from Zion Williamson and a 10-0 run to start the third quarter by the reserves.

Jordan Hawkins was seemingly on a mission to shake off July's forgettable NBA Summer League session. Pelicans rookie Yves Missi broke no rims but the team did get plenty of answers in the opener.

Hawkins was a sparkplug off the bench to help secure the win. The second-year guard out of UConn poured in 18 points, going 2-for-5 from three-point range, 5-for-8 from the field, and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Hawkins scored at every level while letting others handle the point guard duties. That's a helpful development for Willie Green's rotations given the injury to Trey Murphy III.

But the first half was all about Williamson's 16 points (on 8-of-11 shooting), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 19 minutes. They did not come easy, but Williamson sure made some of those plays look effortless.

“Scoring on Jonathan Isaac in the post, that ain't easy,” Brian Windhorst noted. “That's worth a bucket and a half, he did it twice.”

There will be plenty more highlights like those to come, including the lack of a whistle. Williamson's “best shot” mentality led to plenty of points but, in familiar and unfortunate fashion, very few free throws. Anyone reading this has the same amount of attempts from the charity stripe as Williamson after game one. In fact, of the five starters, only one (Dejounte Murray) got to the free-throw line even once.

Murray (2-of-9 FGA) did miss a few shots that normally go in, but the new table-setting point guard got off to a relatively decent start. Dishing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds, and snatching a steal in 17 minutes of play is exactly the kind of well-rounded production the Pelicans need to succeed in the NBA Playoffs. No one will worry about the designed shots not falling yet.

CJ McCollum (nine points, three rebounds, one block) was more of a roadblock on defense than usual considering the preseason setting. Herb Jones (five points, two steals) brought some All-Defense energy as well, which should help the Pelicans start the regular season with the right energy. Jamal Cain and Malcolm Hill understood the assignment to shut down the Magic's last few possessions.

One thing is for certain after seeing the Pelicans transition game minus a traditional center. This team is all in on the approach. Furthermore, there can be no easing into the campaign with Williamson looking this good. Green is past the point of surviving any more historically bad 1-12 starts regardless of any All-Star injuries.

Pelicans rookie Antonio Reeves off to a rough start

The Pelicans were able to survive a late push to start the season 1-0 but Summer League standout Antonio Reeves got off to a rough 0-6 (0-4 3PA) start with the varsity squad. The rookie did contribute two assists and a rebound though, showing some grit that did not surprise Willie Green.

“I love his maturity,” Green shared. “He understands what he's trying to accomplish on the floor and the way he carries himself off it. (Reeves) is high character with humility. I love his competitive spirit. He has had a really solid camp. I'm excited to see him get some time today”

The 23-year-old is battling Hawkins and Jose Alvarado for any end of the bench minutes. It would be no surprise to see the Kentucky alum start the season with the G-League Birmingham Squadron without a standout showing over the next three games.

The Pelicans visit Orlando on October 11 for a rematch before stops to see the Miami Heat (Oct. 13) and the Houston Rockets (Oct. 15).