The New Orleans Pelicans have significantly changed their roster this summer, setting the stage for arguably the most anticipated season since Zion Williamon came to town. All-Star additions and a renewed focus on maximizing the potential of their exciting young core have fans expecting an NBA Playoffs appearance at a minimum. The front office is a bit more realistic when it comes to tempering dreams of dominating the Western Conference.

Still, EVP David Griffin should be commended for nabbing Dejounte Murray and holding firm in Brandon Ingram negotiations. Williamson, Murray, and Ingram have all proven to be All-Star caliber talents. Trey Murphy III could soon become one and CJ McCollum's career has been spent on that cusp. Herb Jones is an All-World defender finally getting credit. That is a core ready to make some noise.

Veteran center Daniel Theis, promising rookies Yves Missi and Karlo Matković, and a very motivated Trey Jemison round out the frontcourt by committee crew. Jordan Hawkins has to show something soon. The Pelicans are too balanced and dynamic of a team to give too much developmental time to mid-20s prospects. New Orleans is too ready to compete now. With that in mind, here are 10 bold predictions for the 2024-25 Season.

1. Zion Williamson going for an All-NBA statement

Zion Williamson has battled injuries since blowing out that Nike shoe in front of President Obama. The All-NBA threshold for many stats fluctuates but the new CBA maps out the minimum for games. played. Williamson will hit that mark, playing a career-high in games and making a first NBA Playoffs appearance.

Zion Williamson has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but this season, he’s set to turn a new leaf. If he can stay healthy and play 65 games, Williamson is poised to post a career-high in points per game as well. His current career average is 22.9 points per game. The new role in the offense and a directive to shoot more mid-range floaters will see Williamson flirting with 30 points per game for stretches.

Bold Prediction: 70+ games played while averaging over 27 points.

2. Dejounte Murray's Top 5 dimes

Dejounte Murray is known for his playmaking abilities but had to be a score-first option with Trae Young out for long stretches. The 27-year-old was still 11th in total assists last season, averaging 6.4 assists per game (20th) with the Atlanta Hawks. The Pelicans will give the traditional point guard more opportunities to distribute the ball to scorers like Williamson and Ingram. This increased responsibility could see him averaging more than 8.5 assists per game and among the top five assist leaders in the league.

Bold Prediction: Murray will average over 8.5 assists per game and be in the top 10 in multiple assists categories.

3. Brandon Ingram fires away from three-point range

Brandon Ingram has been a consistent scorer for the Pelicans, but this season, he’s expected to increase his three-point attempts. Ingram has averaged 1.4 three-pointers per game in his career. By focusing on shooting one three-pointer per quarter, he could average four per game, significantly boosting his scoring output and spacing the floor for his teammates.

Bold Prediction: Ingram needs to shoot over four three-pointers per game to stick around. Any less will lead to a trade at the deadline.

4. Willie Green Will Not Win 50 Games

Head coach Willie Green has steadily improved the Pelicans’ performance each season. Despite not reaching the 50-win mark, Green’s strategic acumen and the team’s revamped roster will be enough to secure a playoff spot. New Orleans might even sneak in as the sixth seed in the dog-eat-dog Western Conference. Getting that week off instead of fighting through another Play-In Tournament gauntlet would set the stage for a competitive playoff run. Another first-round sweep would fan the flames on a hot seat though.

Bold Prediction: Check out the ClutchPoints month-by-month breakdown for an exact number but Green is not going to win 50 games this season. The fourth-year coach does need at least 42 to keep the critics at bay. There is no way the franchise fires a coach who just signed an extension and delivered multiple winning seasons.

5. Herb Jones hears less whistles

Herb Jones has firmly established himself as one of the premier defenders in the NBA, and his performance in the 2023-24 season only solidifies his case for continued recognition. Named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, Jones showcased his defensive prowess by being one of only four players to record at least 100 steals and 60 blocks1. His ability to guard multiple positions, combined with his knack for disrupting passing lanes and contesting shots, makes him an invaluable asset.

With averages of 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, Jones’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet, as his relentless energy and defensive IQ consistently set the tone for his team. Given his track record and the significant role he plays in the Pelicans’ defensive schemes, Herb Jones should undoubtedly be in the NBA All-Defense conversation once again.

Bold Prediction: Herb Jones will not foul out of any game on the way to another NBA First-Team All-Defense selection.

6. Yves Missi misses out on All-Rookie Teams

Yves Missi is a promising young center who started playing organized basketball three years ago. At Prolific Prep, he averaged 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game as a touted five-star recruit. Missi led the Baylor Bears, earning Big 12 All-Defensive and All-Freshman honors before being selected 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

Known for his defensive skills and athleticism, he is expected to make a significant impact in the NBA eventually, but it will take a while. Missi might have finally met a level where sheer athleticism alone will not be enough to be a difference-maker on the court.

Bold Prediction: Yves Missi spends too much time on the bench and in Birmingham to make an NBA All-Rookie Team.

7. Karlo Matkovic makes waves

Karlo Matkovic was selected by the Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has since suited up for several European teams, including Cedevita Olimpija and Mega Basket. Matkovic is known for his versatility, playing both center and power forward positions during Summer League action. The team has always seen Matkovic as more of a stretch big who can replace Larry Nance Jr. and not someone to step in for Jonas Valanciunas.

Bold Prediction: Karlo Matkovic matches Larry Nance Jr.'s per 36 production, slowly gaining Willie Green's trust.

8. Jose Alvarado gets a raise somewhere else

Jose Alvarado deserves a contract extension just for bringing all of the intangible coaches say cannot be measured. The Puerto Rican national team star is known for tenacious defense, disrupting plays, and creating turnovers.

Alvarado's relentless intensity and hustle rub off to lift everyone's energy. He has been consistently improving, indicating potential for further growth. The built-up chemistry with his teammates enhances the overall locker rook dynamics and team performance positively. This will not change soon. Alvarado's address might though.

Bold Prediction: Jose Alvarado will sign a contract for half of what Naji Marshall got from the Dallas Mavericks. It might not be until next summer as it helps the Pelicans to go year-by-year due to cap implications. That's the biggest reason the next deal is a good bet to not be in New Orleans.

9. Jordan Hawkins heads elsewhere

The team's 2023 first-round pick, has shown flashes of brilliance, including a career-high 34-point game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, Jordan Hawkins has yet to solidify a role off the bench. To maximize his potential, it is all about repetition and consistency. While his shooting ability is evident, improving his shot selection and efficiency will be crucial. The defense and ball-handling are still years away from being above average, if ever. Those reps might have to come elsewhere much like Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Bold Prediction: Jordan Hawkins is dealt away before Mardi Gras Day.

10. CJ McCollum comes off the bench, eventually

There are many labels CJ McCollum can wear with pride: NBAP President, J. Walter Kennedy Award winner, Media Mogul, and Wine Connoisseur. The Lehigh star fell short of All-Star status but can still win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year trophy. He will have to accept a spot on the bench to start games early in the season to qualify though.

Bold Prediction: CJ McCollum is coming off of the bench before Christmas Day.

The New Orleans Pelicans have made significant strides in revamping their roster, and with these bold predictions, fans have plenty to look forward to this season. Whether it’s Zion Williamson’s dominance, Dejounte Murray’s playmaking, Brandon Ingram’s shooting, or Willie Green’s leadership, the Pelicans are set to make a significant impact in the NBA.