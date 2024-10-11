The Pittsburgh Penguins got back in the win column on Thursday night, spoiling the Detroit Red Wings' home opener at Little Caesars Arena — and Evgeni Malkin joined a historic club in the process.

Malkin registered an assist on Erik Karlsson's powerplay goal early in the third period — his second apple of the contest — becoming just the third active NHL player to accumulate 800 assists, according to Penguins PR.

Both other active players were also involved in the game on Thursday; Red Wings' Patrick Kane has amassed 813 assists, while Sidney Crosby is at 1,006 in his illustrious career.

Malkin and Crosby each registered two assists in the 6-3 victory, putting Pittsburgh in the win column for the first time in 2024-25. The Russian is the 34th player to reach 800 assists, and he needs just two more goals to reach 500 in his excellent career.

Crosby is also just two points away from 1,600.

“We faced some adversity right away, so it was nice to be able to play again tonight and get right back at it,” Crosby said after the victory, per NHL.com's Dave Hogg. “I thought we were a lot hungrier around the net than we were last night.”

Penguins spoil Red Wings home opener

After a 6-0 loss to the Rangers in their home opener on Wednesday, Malkin hit his club with a reality check that seems to have worked.

“We think we are ready to play, but we need to play better,” the three-time Stanley Cup champion said, according to Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “I mean, that was a real game, not exhibition. It’s a tough loss and I hope tomorrow we play better. Long season. Stay together, it is the only way.”

The Pens definitely played better on Thursday night, with Joel Blomqvist making 29 saves in his NHL debut, and Malkin and Crosby leading the charge offensively.

“It might help a little bit to be busy early, it gets you a feel for the puck,” Blomqvist said after Pittsburgh was outshot 13-7 in the first period. “They were pressuring hard and I had to battle through it.”

Blomqvist held the fort down after allowing an early Alex DeBrincat goal, and the Penguins exploded for three consecutive second period tallies in a span of 2:28. That's all the scoring they would need, although Karlsson and Kevin Hayes added insurance markers in the final frame.

“I thought we played a much better team game tonight, but Joel made some key saves early that gave us a chance to stay in it,” explained Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, per Hogg. “He let us settle into the game and get the tying goal.”

Now 1-1 and with some momentum on their side, the Penguins will head to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday.