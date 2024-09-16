Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have struck a deal. After two disappointing seasons, the 2024-25 campaign will be an important one for Crosby and Pittsburgh. Now, according to Chris Johnston from TSN, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

“Sidney Crosby signs a two-year extension with the #pens carrying an $8.7M AAV,” Johnston reported on social media.

One of the greatest players in franchise history, Crosby is entering his 20th season with the Penguins. He has won two MVPs, three Stanley Cups, and two scoring titles in his Hall of Fame career. His salary stays the same, $8.7 million as an ode to his jersey number 87 and his birthday, August 7. The team celebrated the extension with a social media video honoring their captain.

The Penguins and Sidney Crosby have combined to make a phenomenal tandem in the last two decades. Fans have grown to love the former first overall pick and for great reason. As he closes in on 600 career goals, fans reacted to keeping 87 around for what could be the remainder of his career.

Penguins react to Sidney Crosby's contract extension

@DidPengWin celebrated the signing saying, “YES! PENGUIN FOR LIFE!”

@esh714 put his career into perspective, “Simply cannot overstate what a great teammate, leader (and player) he has been for this franchise.”

@ThePensMafia expressed his gratefulness for Crosby's loyalty, “But for real how much money did Sid leave on the table not just this contract but his whole career. There will never be another one like him.”

TSN's Pierre Lebrun reported that the contract is mostly tied up in signing bonuses. This means that the contract is lockout-proof. if the NHL entered another work stoppage, he would still get paid. It also means that his contract will be very easy to trade in that final season if both sides want to. If Crosby wants another run at a Cup in 2027, don't be surprised if he gets dealt.

For now, it appears that Sidney Crosby will spend the rest of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. As one of the greatest players of his generation, expect him to continue his great career this season.