Published November 22, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies surprised the entire baseball world by making it all the way to the World Series, even pushing the eventual champion Houston Astros to six games. The Phillies went all the way from an 87-win Wild Card team to a team that came oh-so-close to nabbing the sport’s biggest trophy. And now, the franchise is more than ready to run it back and build off their considerable 2022 success.

In an unsurprising move, the Phillies announced on their official Twitter account that the franchise, led by managing partner John Middleton, has decided to extend president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski’s contract until 2027.

The Phillies have extended the contract of President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski for three years, taking him through the 2027 season, Managing Partner John Middleton announced today. pic.twitter.com/8xms7gVOiT — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 22, 2022

Middleton had nothing but rave remarks for Dombrowski, who signed with the Phillies back in December 2020 as Andy MacPhail’s successor.

“We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season. His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal,” Middleton said, per MLB.com.

Dave Dombrowski returned Middleton’s kind words for him, raving about how the Phillies’ principal owner, more than their ability to put a successful product on the field, also manages to cultivate healthy relationships with members of the organization.

“I would like to express my gratitude to John Middleton for extending this opportunity to me. He is an amazing owner who is so eager to bring a world championship back to Philadelphia, and I look forward to the challenge of achieving that goal. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how well the Middleton and Buck families treat the personnel in our organization and how much they appreciate our passionate fans. They make Philadelphia a very special place to be,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski has achieved plenty of success as an executive over the years, having engineered two World Series-winning teams in the 1997 Florida Marlins and the 2018 Boston Red Sox, and now the Phillies, off of their most successful season since 2009, have him locked up for years to come. Phillies fans will definitely be excited for what Dombrowski has in store in their quest to get over the hump.