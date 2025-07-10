Right fielder Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t just dodge a sweep from the San Francisco Giants—they came back swinging. A day after suffering their second loss in the series, Harper took the lead in a commanding 13-0 victory that felt like a fresh start for the whole team. He accomplished this with four impressive opposite-field extra-base hits, marking the first time he’s achieved that feat in a single game.

“I’m excellent. I mean, I am,” Harper said after the game, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It wasn’t just arrogance—it was a bold statement.

After being mired in right wrist inflammation for most of June, the 32-year-old slugger made a strong revival in his return to action. He smashed a fastball from Justin Verlander on a 3-1 count right over the fence for a home run, and he added three doubles as well, showcasing a balanced swing that had largely been absent in recent weeks.

This season, Harper hadn’t exactly looked like his usual self. Before this game, he hit .259 with 10 home runs and a .819 OPS—decent numbers, but still below his career average of .906. The real game-changer on Wednesday was his plate discipline: seeing more pitches, avoiding bad ones, and capitalizing on mistakes.

His impact in the middle of the lineup resonated throughout the entire roster.

“When Bryce goes, I think the whole team goes,” said pitcher Jesús Luzardo.

Teammate Trea Turner echoed the sentiment, celebrating Harper for helping to lead the way for the Phillies.

“I feel like he got everyone going,” Turner said. “He kept the line moving.”

Harper recognized that he had been pressing too hard, swinging too early, and battling at the plate. But on Wednesday, he made a change by taking five first pitches—something he’s only done twice this season—forcing pitchers to throw strikes. He hit a double on breaking balls, launched a homer on fastballs, and boosted his OPS by 37 points in just one day.

“It’s just putting myself in the plus counts,” Harper told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I haven’t done that. I feel stronger than ever.”

After 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, Harper's impressive showing with four extra-base hits is not just a number in the boxscore; it is definitive proof that he still has more work to do. If the Phillies can continue this charge, the rest of the NL East may want to pay close attention to the standings.