The Philadelphia Phillies might hold the National League East’s top spot, but one insider has them pegged as a club that could make a big splash ahead of this month’s MLB trade deadline.

ESPN insider David Schoenfield identified Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton as a potential trade target for the Phillies. The proposed deal would send right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and outfielder Justin Crawford to the Twins in exchange for Buxton.

“Philadelphia has a lot riding on 2025 given the age of its lineup, and executive Dave Dombrowski knows how to go all-in,” Schoenfield wrote. “In this case, that would mean parting with one of the top pitching prospects in the game in Painter, plus a promising young outfielder hitting well at Triple-A.”

“Trading Painter would be painful, but the Phillies remain deep in the rotation with Zack Wheeler (signed through 2027), Cristopher Sanchez (signed through 2030), Aaron Nola (signed through 2030) and Jesus Luzardo (under team control through 2026). Ranger Suarez, who's having an excellent season, is heading into free agency, so he's the one arm they might lose. But center field has been a soft spot in recent seasons, with the Phillies in the bottom third in the majors in OPS this year, and the team's overall power output has been below average, even with Kyle Schwarber. Adding Buxton adds more pop to the middle of the order.”

Across 73 games this season, Buxton has mashed 20 home runs, recorded 53 RBIs, and posted an .879 OPS. The 31-year-old would add an instant power source to a lineup that could use the assistance.

According to Baseball Savant, Buxton ranks in the 92nd percentile in Barrel% and the 95th percentile in Batting Run Value.

He is also a player that has historically dealt with injuries, and it is worth wondering if the Phillies would be willing to trade two of their most coveted prospects in order to bolster an aging offense for an October run.

