As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a position that few could have predicted just months ago. After a promising 2024 campaign that saw them fall just short of a World Series appearance, the Guardians have endured a disastrous summer. With a 10-game losing streak and a lineup that has struggled to score runs, Cleveland’s front office is now facing the reality of becoming sellers at the deadline, a dramatic shift from their preseason ambitions.

The Guardians’ Selling Position

The Guardians’ offensive woes have been glaring. Since June 1, Cleveland ranks last in the majors in runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, and wRC+. Injuries, underperformance, and a lack of depth have all contributed to the team’s freefall out of the playoff race. As July 31 looms, the front office, led by Chris Antonetti, is expected to pivot toward retooling for the future rather than pushing for a late-season miracle.

Reports from league insiders confirm that the Guardians are open to moving several veterans and even some controllable stars. The most prominent names surfacing in trade rumors are first baseman Carlos Santana, outfielder Lane Thomas, and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. While Santana and Thomas are impending free agents who make sense as rental upgrades for contenders, Clase represents a potential franchise-altering trade chip.

Who’s on the Block?

Carlos Santana, a respected veteran, has been a steady presence in the clubhouse and at first base, but his expiring contract makes him a logical candidate to be moved. Lane Thomas, acquired last season, brings speed and defensive versatility, and his postseason experience could appeal to teams needing outfield depth.

The most intriguing name, however, is Emmanuel Clase. Despite the Guardians’ struggles, Clase has continued to perform as one of baseball’s elite closers. Under team control through 2028 on a team-friendly contract, Clase could fetch a significant prospect haul if the Guardians decide to move him. League sources suggest that the front office is willing to listen on Clase, but would only move him for a package that accelerates their next competitive window.

For a team whose competitive timeline has shifted, trading a top closer is a difficult but often necessary decision. Clase’s value is at its peak: he’s coming off a season with a sub-1.00 ERA, elite strikeout numbers, and a reputation as one of the most reliable relievers in the game. With multiple years of control, his appeal to contenders is immense, and the Guardians could use his value to address long-term needs, particularly in adding young, impact bats to a system that has struggled to produce offense.

The Predicted Trade

After surveying the market and weighing the needs of various contenders, the most likely blockbuster deal before the deadline is Emmanuel Clase being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, locked in a tight NL East race and desperate for bullpen stability, have the prospect capital and the motivation to make a bold move. Their bullpen has been inconsistent, and adding Clase would give them a dominant ninth-inning presence for multiple playoff runs.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is seeking a package centered around high-upside position players and near-ready pitching. The Phillies’ farm system, while not the deepest, offers a few prospects who fit Cleveland’s needs and timeline.

Projected Trade Proposal

Guardians receive:

Justin Crawford,

Griff McGarry

Aidan Miller

Phillies receive:

Emmanuel Clase

This package gives the Guardians a dynamic, speedy outfielder in Crawford, a high-upside arm in McGarry, and a power-hitting infielder in Miller. For Philadelphia, Clase immediately stabilizes the back end of the bullpen and boosts their World Series aspirations.

Why This Trade Makes Sense

For Cleveland, moving Clase is about maximizing value and aligning with a new competitive window. Crawford brings elite speed and defensive upside, potentially anchoring center field for years to come. Miller, a recent first-round pick, offers power and positional flexibility on the infield. McGarry, though inconsistent, has the stuff to develop into a mid-rotation starter or high-leverage reliever.

For the Phillies, acquiring Clase is a clear statement of intent. Their bullpen has been their Achilles’ heel, and Clase’s presence could be the difference in a tightly contested division. With their core locked in for the next several seasons, Philadelphia can afford to part with prospects to chase a championship.

As the deadline nears, expect Clase’s name to dominate the rumor mill. All signs point to a deal with the Phillies as the next big trade to get done—a move that will define Cleveland’s 2025 deadline and set the course for a new era at Progressive Field. The next few weeks will reveal whether the front office can execute this vision and give Guardians fans a reason to believe in a brighter future.