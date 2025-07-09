The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a tear recently, becoming one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and taking the lead in the NL East over the New York Mets in the process. Now, just before the All-Star break, Philadelphia is trying to prove that against another National League playoff contender in the San Francisco Giants.

In the second game of the series, with the Phillies looking to even things up after a 3-1 loss on Monday night in the series opener, the two teams were tied at one in the late innings. Then, Kyle Schwarber took over with just one swing. The left-handed slugger launched one out to right field, over the stands and into McCovey Cove off of Spencer Bivens to give the Phils a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh.

Kyle Schwarber with a bomb that meets water 🤯pic.twitter.com/qvLfraziOT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Phillies seemed to be in control after the Schwarber home run, making it all the way to the bottom of the ninth inning while protecting that two-run lead. However, disaster struck in the final frame.

After two runners got on base for the Giants, Parker Bailey stepped up to the plate hitting in the No. 9 hole. He crushed one out to triples alley before the ball took a crazy bounce off of the wall, careening out toward left field. Brandon Marsh was left chasing it after the unsuspected break, and Bailey had time to make it all the way around the bases for a walk-off inside-the-park home run that gave the Giants a 4-3 win.

It was the 32nd walk off home run that didn't leave the park in MLB history, according to the Phillies' local broadcast, and put the final stamp on a loss that will hurt. However, Schwarber's heroics to get them to the brink of victory should not be forgotten. It is his 28th home run of this stellar season so far as he once again marked his place as a dominant force at the plate.

Unfortunately for them, Schwarber and company have a lot of work to do to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Giants on Wednesday night after this crushing loss.