A player agent is currently under investigation by the Major League Baseball Players Association for alleged financial impropriety involving Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

The agent in question is Yasser Mendez, who previously worked under Rep 1 Baseball and represented Rojas during the latter's time in the minor leagues in 2019 and 2022. According to the grievance filed by Rojas, Mendez “convinced him to take out two advances against future big league earnings totaling $875,000.” Rojas also alleges that Mendez got him to pour over $450,000 into Mendez's Venezuelan-based baseball academy, 4Pro. Mendez allegedly told Rojas that the investment would later reflect over 25 percent of what the player was giving up in future earnings.

Rojas' grievance described Mendez's advice to his client as “intentionally, recklessly, or negligently wrong.”

Furthermore, Mendez allegedly led Rojas, who made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2023, to believe that the investment in 4P would take care of his taxes.

Wrote Ghiroli: “Rojas also alleges that Mendez told him that some of the money he gave to him to invest in 4Pro would be used to cover Rojas’ tax liabilities, but the grievance states that Mendez underpaid Rojas’ taxes in 2020 and didn’t pay them at all in 2022.”

Klutch Sports Group, which acquired Rep 1 Baseball, has also been dragged into the controversy.

Klutch lawyer Jon R. Fetterolf said that Mendez was let go by the agency in 2024. Meanwhile, another Klutch attorney, Andrew Latack, said that Rojas and the player's lawyer, Michael Strauss, tried to extort Klutch out of $7.5 million. Latack's statement also stated that Rojas “voluntarily and eagerly participated in the investments,” despite Mendez advising Rojas not to use his future earnings to make payments.

Rojas, who will be turning 25 years old in August, has a total career earnings of over $1.8 million in the big leagues, according to Spotrac. He signed a one-year contract worth $745,000 with the Phillies in 2024. So far in the 2025 season, he is batting just .226/.275/.299 with a home run and a total of 15 RBIs through 63 games.