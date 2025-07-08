As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Washington Nationals once again find themselves in a familiar role: sellers looking to extract value from their veteran assets. Despite flashes of promise from young stars and a brief surge in early summer, the Nationals are well out of the playoff race and have signaled a clear intention to continue their rebuild. With a roster heavy on expiring contracts and a farm system in need of reinforcements, the front office is poised to make moves that could shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

The Nationals’ Selling Position

The Nationals' 2025 campaign has been defined by inconsistency and underperformance. After hovering near .500 in May, an 11-game losing streak in June effectively ended any hopes of contention. The club enters July with one of the worst records in the National League and a playoff probability near zero. The emergence of young talents like James Wood and Dylan Crews has offered hope for the future, but the supporting cast has not kept pace, leaving the Nationals little choice but to focus on maximizing the value of their trade chips.

President of baseball operations Mike Rizzo has made it clear that the Nationals are open for business. The team’s roster features several veterans on expiring deals, making them prime candidates to be moved for prospects or controllable young players. Among the most discussed names are closer Kyle Finnegan, first baseman Josh Bell, starting pitcher Michael Soroka, and infielder Amed Rosario.

Who’s on the Block?

Kyle Finnegan stands out as the Nationals’ most valuable trade chip. The 33-year-old closer has quietly established himself as one of the most reliable relievers in the National League, posting a 2.43 ERA with 18 saves through early July. On a one-year, $6 million deal, Finnegan’s contract is both affordable and short-term, making him an attractive option for contenders seeking bullpen help without a long-term commitment. His value is further enhanced by the scarcity of high-leverage relievers on the market this summer.

Other Nationals likely to draw interest include Michael Soroka, a free agent after the season who has shown flashes of his old form despite inconsistency, and Josh Bell, a switch-hitting first baseman and former All-Star with postseason experience. Amed Rosario and Andrew Chafin are also on expiring deals and could provide depth for playoff-bound teams.

Finnegan’s track record, durability, and postseason experience make him the kind of asset playoff-bound teams covet. With multiple contenders in need of late-inning help, the Nationals are well-positioned to spark a bidding war and secure a meaningful return.

The Predicted Trade

After surveying the landscape and considering the needs of various contenders, the most likely big trade before the deadline is Kyle Finnegan being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are locked in a tight NL East race and have struggled to find consistency at the back end of their bullpen. While Philadelphia’s offense and starting pitching have carried them, the bullpen remains a glaring weakness, and Finnegan’s addition could be the difference in a crowded playoff picture.

Washington, meanwhile, is seeking a package centered around high-upside position players and near-ready pitching prospects. The Phillies’ system, though not the deepest, offers several intriguing options that fit the Nationals’ needs and timeline.

Projected Trade Proposal

Nationals receive:

Gabriel Rincones

Alex McFarlane

Bryan Rincon

Phillies receive:

Kyle Finnegan

This package gives the Nationals a trio of prospects with upside. Rincones is an athletic outfielder with power and speed, McFarlane is a hard-throwing righty with swing-and-miss stuff, and Rincon is a versatile infielder with a strong glove and developing bat. For Philadelphia, Finnegan provides immediate help as they push for another deep postseason run.

Why This Trade Makes Sense

For the Nationals, moving Finnegan accomplishes several objectives. It clears a roster spot for younger arms, adds three prospects to the pipeline, and aligns with the club’s focus on building for the future. Rincones and Rincon could be contributors in the next two to three years, while McFarlane adds much-needed pitching depth to a system in transition.

For the Phillies, the deal is about shoring up the bullpen and improving their chances in a tightly contested NL East. Finnegan’s experience and steady hand in the ninth inning could be the difference in a division that may come down to the final week.

As the deadline approaches, expect the Nationals to be among the most active sellers, with Finnegan’s name at the center of the rumor mill. This predicted deal with the Phillies stands out as the next big trade to get done, a move that will define Washington’s 2025 deadline and set the tone for the next phase of their rebuild.