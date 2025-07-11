The Philadelphia Phillies are in first place in the National League East as the All-Star Break approaches. They have missed Bryce Harper for extended periods, seen JT Realmuto's offense decline, and need a closer. But their starting pitching has lifted them to a playoff opportunity in a crowded National League. Zack Wheeler has been sensational for the Phillies and is on pace to join Pedro Martinez and Tom Seaver in Cy Young Award history.

“Wheeler leads Skenes (and the entire NL) in WHIP, strikeouts, strikeout rate, and opponent average,” The Athletic's Jayson Stark wrote. “The Phillies’ ace also leads Skenes in innings per start, pitches per start, quality starts, and super-quality starts (at least seven innings, no more than two earned runs allowed).

“So what does that tell us? Well, since baseball instituted a Cy Young Award in each league in 1967, here are all the qualifying pitchers who had an ERA as low as Wheeler’s (2.17) and led their league in WHIP, strikeouts, strikeout rate and opponent average: Pedro Martinez, 2000 — won Cy Young, Pedro Martinez, 1999 — won Cy Young, Tom Seaver, 1973 — won Cy Young,” Stark continued.

Martinez and Seaver are both first-ballot Hall-of-Famers with multiple Cy Young Awards. Wheeler does not have any yet, but has finished second in Cy Young voting twice. Paul Skenes is also putting together a fantastic season and could steal another Cy Young from Wheeler.

Stark gave out his mid-season awards, giving the Cy Young to Wheeler in a close race. Wheeler will be in a playoff race, while Skenes will not, which could help his numbers in the second half. The Cy Young race should run through the Keystone State in the National League. Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal is in pole position to repeat as the American League Cy Young winner.

The Phillies end the first half against the San Diego Padres this weekend.

More Phillies News
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at LECOM Park.
Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez’s agent calls out All-Star snub ‘travesty’Jackson Stone ·
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) embrace at the end of the first inning
Phillies’ Bryce Harper issues confident claim after hitting 3 doubles vs. GiantsGuillermo Guajardo ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a single to drive in a run against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Escobar
Phillies trade proposal lands Jarren Duran in Red Sox blockbusterZachary Howell ·
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (center) is greeted by teammates Bryce Harper (3) and J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber homer knocks Giants fans out of their seatsJosh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Patrick Bailey breaks silence on bonkers walk-off HR vs. PhilliesAlex House ·
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) gestures towards fans as he rounds the bases on a two-run home run to bat in pinch hitter Brandon Marsh (16) against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber finds McCovey Cove to break tie with GiantsTroy Finnegan ·