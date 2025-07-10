It's been a solid season so far in 2025 for the Philadelphia Phillies, who currently sit at 54-39 after Wednesday evening's 13-0 road trouncing of the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies are hoping that this is the year they will finally break through and win their first World Series with the modern iteration of the team after coming up short the last few seasons.

A big part of the Phillies' success thus far in 2025 has been their pitching staff, including Cristopher Sanchez. Many Phillies fans were surprised when the All-Star teams were recently announced and Sanchez's name did not make the cut.

Recently, Sanchez's agent Gene Mato took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to sound off on the perceived snub of his client.

“Cristopher Sanchez@phillies, being left off the All-Star team is a travesty. The numbers, cannot be ignored, even if he is scheduled to start on Sunday. Something has to change @MLB,” he wrote in his post.”

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post then quote tweeted Mato's post with some statistics to back up the idea that Sanchez was indeed snubbed.

“Sanchez has 4.2 WAR (3rd in NL for pitchers), 2.59 ERA (4th in NL), 7-2 record and 116 K’s. Agreed, a Sunday start should not eliminate All-Star eligibility,” he wrote, also noting that Mato was Sanchez's agent.

The 28 year-old Sanchez made his MLB debut in 2021 and was named an All-Star for his performance last year during the 2024 season, in which the Phillies won in the NL East in resounding fashion before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs against the divisional rival New York Mets.

It's looking like the East crown will once again come down to Philadelphia and New York this year as the All-Star break approaches.

The Phillies will next hit the field on Friday evening against the San Diego Padres.