The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

Looking to break free from their 15th consecutive loss, the Detroit Pistons came up short on Wednesday night. They saw the Los Angeles Lakers come to town and beat them 133-107. Simply put, the Pistons did not see anything go their way on offense or defense. The best performance of the night came from Isaiah Livers. In only 22 minutes of action, he went on for 14 points and drilled four three-pointers. Now, the Pistons will head to Madison Square Garden to try to end their losing streak against the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks made history their last time out on the floor. On Tuesday night, the Knicks made the NBA In-Season tournament in its first year. With a handful of teams vying for the last spot, the Knicks 115-91 route of the Charlotte Hornets led to them punching their ticket. In this contest, Julius Randle had arguably the best game of his season. He tallied 25 points and 20 rebounds in his tenth double-double in 17 games this season. Matched up against another basement-level team in the league, the Knicks will try to get another win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Knicks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +14.5 (-114)

New York Knicks: -14.5 (-106)

Over: 218 (-112)

Under: 218 (-108)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Detroit- Bally Sports Detroit New York- MSG Networks

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

It is no secret that the Detroit Pistons have a defensive-centric roster. While their lack of offense is why their record is what it is, the defensive intensity they bring is enough to make games tight. With length everywhere on the floor, the Pistons contest shots unlike any team in the league. Detroit averages 33.9 contested two-point shots per game, which ranks first in the league. The Knicks have folded under pressure like this as they make the third-fewest field goals per game when a defender is within 0-2 feet of the shooter. Guys like Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart have bothered offenses all season and will rattle the Knicks into an abundance of bad looks and forced shots.

Moreover, the Knicks have been one of the worst free-throw-shooting teams this season. Free points have been tough to come by for them. The Knicks have the fifth-worst team free throw percentage with a mark of just 73.5%. They have been leaving a lot of points at the line, and with a spread like this, it opens the door for Detroit to cover.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Matched against a team known for their length and physicality in the paint, the Knicks must thrive in the interior. Luckily for them, they have done exactly that this season, especially on the offensive end. Led by Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, the Knicks are bringing in the second most offensive rebounds per game with 13.8. Most notably, they lead the league in contested rebounds per game with 8.5. This shows the team's intensity and how they can out-muscle anyone on the glass for these 50/50 rebounds. With offensive rebounding and second-chance points being the Pistons' bread and butter, if the Knicks can outdo them in this area, they will run away with this game.

Even though the New York Knicks are one of the deeper teams in the league, very rarely have they had to dip into their bench due to their impressive discipline. The Knicks are tied for the fewest fouls per game in the league at only 17.5. If this game comes down to the wire, the Knicks will have nothing to worry about because their core players rarely get into foul trouble that would sideline them for this clutch time.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

With steep of a line, it is tough not to think that the favorite will run away with it. The Knicks bring in a more talented roster and a better offense. The Knicks are 8-0 this season against teams with a record below .500. With that being the case, it is tough to believe that the Pistons will break this trend. However, I think they will. While they may not win outright, they will be able to cover. The presence the Pistons pose in the post will be the difference. The rotation of bigs will overwhelm the Knicks on the interior, and if the game comes down to the wire, the Knicks will not be able to count on their free-throw shooting to add points. Look for Cade Cunningham to have a big game against an undersized backcourt. Give me the points with the Detroit Pistons in this one.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +14.5 (-114)