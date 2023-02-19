Paris Saint-Germain got some horrible news about one of their aces, Neymar. The star Brazilian striker has been playing well for PSG as of late, building up to a powerhouse match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. During their most recent game, though, Neymar suffered another brutal injury and had to be stretchered off the field. This, obviously, is not ideal for Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the team.

Neymar had to be stretchered off in PSG's match against Lille after a goal and assist. PSG faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League in just over two weeks 🤕 pic.twitter.com/C9Eyo6prC4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 19, 2023

After the game, Kylian Mbappe spoke about Neymar’s injury, per Fabrizio Romano. The star striker wished his fellow forward well, and clarified some comments that may have been misinterpreted considering the situation.

“Kylian Mbappé: “I was never attacking or pointing the finger at Neymar when I mentioned we need to eat & sleep well”. 🔴🔵 #PSG “I hope Neymar’s injury is not serious, I hope he returns soon — we need him with us”.”

Losing a star to injury is never a good thing in any situation. It’s even worse when that injury comes right before a critical match. PSG’s game against Bayern Munich in two weeks will be the second leg of their two-game series. The first game saw Bayern win despite committing so many fouls during the game. Now, PSG might be forced to compete without one of their best offensive weapons.

The good news for PSG is that they have plenty of options to help them in the forward department. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world right now. The injury to Neymar opens up more opportunities for the Frenchman and another star (albeit older) in Lionel Messi.