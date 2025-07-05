The New York Mets are trying to rediscover consistency, and Juan Soto's confidence at the plate may be just what the team needs to flip the switch. New York has lost 9 of its last 14 games, including three straight blowouts in Pittsburgh last weekend at the hands of the Pirates. But after a narrow 6-5 win over the New York Yankees in the Subway Series opener, one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters is sending a message loud and clear.

In a video shared by SNY TV on X, formerly known as Twitter, Soto didn’t hold back when asked how he’s feeling at the plate.

"I just feel good right now. I'm seeing the ball really well." Juan Soto talks about how he's feeling at the plate right now: pic.twitter.com/syXTOxUZmg — SNY (@SNYtv) July 4, 2025

Those words should concern pitchers across the league. Even with the Mets offense hitting a cold patch, Soto remains locked in. In June, he slugged 11 home runs and batted .322 — continuing to deliver at a time when most of the roster cooled off. When a hitter of Soto’s caliber says he’s tracking pitches that well, it often signals a breakout stretch. That could be bad news for opposing starters, especially as the Mets look to shake off recent struggles.

Though the club has dropped series to the Pirates, Atlanta Braves, and Phillies over the last three weeks, they’ve managed to stay afloat in the NL East standings. At 51-38, New York remains just half a game back of first-place Philadelphia. Soto’s consistent production has been a stabilizing force amid the skid — and if his rhythm continues, the Mets offense might be ready to snap out of its slump.

Timing matters. The Subway Series always adds pressure, and the Mets slugger thrives in it. With elite plate discipline that ranks among the best in baseball, Soto forces pitchers to adjust the moment he steps in. Even during the team’s recent slump, his swing remains a threat.

With home field advantage and a 32-13 record at Citi Field, New York has the pieces to climb back on track. The pitching staff has shown flashes, and the bullpen has held leads when given the chance. And if Soto’s bat stays loud, their push toward the top of the NL East standings could reignite quickly. His presence in the heart of the order forces pitchers into mistakes, and few are better at capitalizing. For a team searching for stability amid recent struggles, having a hitter like Soto locked in could be exactly what gets them back to their winning ways.