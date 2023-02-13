PSG will be looking to steer clear of another Champions League Round of 16 exit when they face Bayern Munich in the first of two legs on Tuesday. Thankfully, their attack looks to be at full strength as well. Per Get French Football News, both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi returned to full training on Monday after nursing injuries.

Mbappe was actually expected to miss this fixture due to a thigh problem that’s kept him out for the last three games, but it appears the Frenchman is recovered and ready to roll. As for Messi, he suffered a knock in the Coupe de France defeat to Marseille last week and ultimately missed this past weekend’s match against Monaco in which PSG lost 3-1. They’ve now suffered back-to-back defeats, therefore the return of their two superstars is crucial. Both players are in the squad for the Bayern affair:

Kylian Mbappé makes PSG squad for Champions League game vs Bayern. pic.twitter.com/tTzYxL874w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

Mbappe is once again the main man for the Parisiens this term, scoring 13 league goals and tallying two assists. In Europe, he’s fired home another seven and set up three. As for Messi, he’s got four goals and four assists in the UCL and 10 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 action.

Gaffer Christophe Galtier insisted a few days ago that the Argentine wouldn’t miss this fixture against Munich, but he did have doubts about Mbappe’s availability. Since the Les Bleus standout has been out for a couple of weeks, there is a chance he comes on as a substitute on Tuesday.

PSG will host the Bundesliga giants at the Parc des Princes before heading to Germany for the reverse tie on March 8th.