The New York Rangers made a splash ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg to help shore up the offensive depth.
In return, the Blueshirts are sending a 2024 second-round pick back to the State of Washington, while the Kraken are retaining half of Wennberg's $4.5 million cap hit. But the final piece of the return carries a rare condition.
New York also sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to Seattle, which becomes a third-round selection if former Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist reaches a total of 55 points across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 regular seasons, per TSN's Darren Dreger.
The current Dallas Stars D-man is at 31 points, and it's very unlikely he will hit No. 55 before the end of the campaign. Still, it's an interesting and unique caveat to one of multiple trades that went down on Wednesday in the NHL.
Alex Wennberg headed to the Big Apple
A former first-round pick, 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft, Wennberg has amassed 90 goals and 330 points in 693 career games.
“We want to thank Alex for his contribution to the Kraken over these last three seasons,” Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement shortly after the trade. “Alex has been with our team since day one and was an important part of establishing our franchise. We wish him well in New York.”
The Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey league, having won 11 of 14 games. But improving the offensive depth was a key strategy ahead of the deadline, and Chris Drury went out and got a two-way 3C who should immediately help this roster.
It's the first time New York and Seattle have been trade partners since the latter came into the league at the onset of the 2021-22 campaign.
Alex Wennberg is as known for his defensive abilities as he is for his scoring touch, which should be a significant value add for the Blueshirts down the stretch.
The 29-year-old is likely to make his debut at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, when the Rangers welcome the St. Louis Blues to New York.