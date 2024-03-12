The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are certainly not friends. However, their contest on Monday night was more chippy than usual. And the main suspects are players one would expect — Rangers forward Matt Rempe and Devils player Kurtis MacDermid.
MacDermid attempted to fight New York's rookie forward throughout the game on Monday. Rempe refuted any attempts from his New Jersey counterpart to drop the gloves, though. The 21-year-old Blueshirts forward was eventually ejected after a scary hit on Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.
On his way off the ice, Rempe took time to respond to MacDermid. He waived to the New Jersey forward as he skated off the ice. He left to a huge ovation from the New York faithful at Madison Square Garden.
Matt Rempe with an early exit pic.twitter.com/57WjFyj70w
— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 12, 2024
Devils' Kurtis MacDermid responds to Rangers' Matt Rempe
After the game, MacDermid spoke with reporters about his experience in the game. He spoke about Rempe's gesture after his ejection on Monday night. The veteran Devils forward said his view of the 21-year-old New York rookie changed, and not for the better.
“He’s a young kid in this league. He has a lot to learn still. You don't do things like that when you're in your first year in league. I lost quite a bit of respect for him tonight,” MacDermid said, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.
MacDermid also explained why he wanted to fight Rempe. The Devils forward said he wanted the 21-year-old to answer for a brutal hit delivered to Nathan Bastian earlier in the season. Bastian remains on injured reserve after receiving a hit from Rempe. However, the injury Bastian is recovering from occurred after the Rempe hit.
“After a hit like that, it goes without saying you should answer the bell and be a man about it. Then he throws another hit that gets him kicked out,” MacDermid said, via Wyshynski.
The Devils and Rangers have one more matchup this season. New York once again plays host to their division rival on April 3rd. It'll certainly be interesting to see if fireworks between Kurtis MacDermid and Matt Rempe kick off in that late-season matchup.