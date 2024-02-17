Mere days after he was called up to the big leagues, New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has an opportunity to make NHL history at the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The rookie, who has never appeared in a National Hockey League contest, has the chance to become the first player to make his league debut in an outdoor game, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.
“That would be unreal, a [heck] of a story,” the 21-year-old said. “It would be unbelievable.”
Rempe got the call from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack on Friday, replacing Blake Wheeler after the veteran suffered a brutal injury that will cost him at least the rest of the regular season.
A former sixth-round selection by the Blueshirts in the 2020 NHL Draft, Rempe was lining up along with Barclay Goodrow and Adam Edstrom at practice on the ODR on Friday.
“I think I'd handle it well,” Rempe explained when asked about potentially making his debut on Sunday against the rival New York Islanders. “I play a hard, physical game that runs on adrenaline. I think I'm going to be juiced up to the max, so I think I'm going to be buzzing out there. It'd be unreal. How can you not be going with all the fans and outdoors? This is pure hockey.”
He's not wrong about that.
Rangers-Islanders meet on ODR for first time since 2014
Although Rangers bench boss Peter Laviolette wouldn't confirm that Rempe will make his debut on Sunday, it's looking very likely that the youngster will be involved in the Stadium Series.
“He's improved a lot,” said Laviolette. “He's been playing a lot of center ice recently. He can play the wing, win face-offs. Physical, taking on more minutes and more responsibility in Hartford. Certainly, his size and his presence out there is also part of it, but he's really worked on his game. Great kid, smiling ear to ear and looking for an opportunity to play, so we'll see where that goes.”
It's the first time the NYC and Long Island rivals will face in an outdoor game since 2014; the Rangers beat the Isles 2-1 a decade ago. As they continue to battle for their postseason lives, Mat Barzal's team will be looking for better fortune this time around.
It'll be the NHL's 41st outdoor game. And it could be Matt Rempe's first.
“This is pretty unbelievable,” he finished. “Unreal week, dream come true. So excited.”
Puck drops just past 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.