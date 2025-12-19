First things first, the Baltimore Ravens need a healthy Lamar Jackson. That’s especially true as they face a tough battle against the Patriots. And with Jackson, the Ravens’ offense is turning the corner just in time to save the season.

Yes, it sounds like a broken record. How many times have the Ravens been supposedly on track this season? They started that way, scoring 40-plus points in each of their first two games.

Then they lost four straight before winning five in a row. Then they tanked against the Bengals before getting edged by the Steelers. Then they crushed the Bengals. So all is well again?

Let’s explore.

It all revolves around Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson has been back in the lineup for seven weeks. In that time, he hasn’t topped the 250-yard passing mark. His rushing total exceeded 30 yards only twice.

But the most condemning stat is his touchdowns. Seven games: four passing touchdowns, one rushing score. That’s five scores with five interceptions. That’s not Jackson.

However, there is a silver lining. Jackson looked more like his old self against the Bengals than he has since Week 3. Maybe it’s a precursor to him finishing the season in a Jackson-like manner.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson showed a lot against the Bengals, according to ESPN.

“It still comes back to Lamar,” Harbaugh said. “He played great. He's been preparing well. He's been working hard.”

Of course, it works much easier for Jackson if the offensive line gives him time to work. Lineman Tyler Linderbaum said the Ravens have all of the tools they need to thrive on offense, according to WBFF Fox45 Baltimore’s YouTube page.

“Talent certainly is not an issue,” Linderbaum said. “We have all the playmakers in the world. It just comes down to execution, doing our jobs. And then consistently playing at a high level for four quarters. I think that’s what we need to get back to doing.”

RB Derrick Henry still gives the Ravens an edge

It helps Henry that Keaton Mitchell has carved out an offensive niche over the last two games. Mitchell carried 14 times for 142 yards in those games.

Not so coincidentally, Henry rushed 36 times for 194 yards in those contests. The change of pace has helped Henry, according to ravenswire.com.

“The only logical question is as follows,” Geoffrey A Knox wrote. “What took so long? If the Ravens have injected their version of a thunder-and-lightning backfield on offense, that adds something else for opposing defenses to worry about.”

As usual, Henry is over 1,000 yards rushing with 1,125. He also has 10 touchdowns. And with the temperatures expected to be cold, who wants to get in Henry’s way on Sunday night?

“Size and speed certainly help, and when he gets into that secondary, I don’t know how many DBs in this league want to tackle him,” Linderbaum said. “His physical presence. How he plays the game. How hard he runs. It makes it hard all the time. But certainly in these kinds of weather-seasoned games. It makes it even more challenging.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached Henry with the Titans, said he knows what to expect, according to masslive.com.

“He’s a very unique player,” Vrabel said. “Great speed, great power, strength. He’s just a different body type than what anybody would go against, and so it’s unique in that regard. They do a very nice job with their scheme, different personnel groups, different run plan and styles of run, and different run actions.

“So again, we know what he’s about,” Vrabel said. “Build speed and stiff arm and all that other stuff.”

It all comes down to the game against the Patriots

It’s hard to imagine the Ravens falling to the Patriots, losing for the third time in four games, and bouncing back to win the AFC North.

So will the Ravens’ offense capture the moment against New England? Some pundits think so, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Lamar Jackson is back,” Brad Gagnon wrote. “At least it's looked that way the last couple weeks. And now this is close to a must-win home finale against a young and inexperienced Patriots squad that is having a great season but might be [shaken] by a Week 15 collapse at home against Buffalo.

“New England is 6-0 on the road this season, but the Pats barely survived in Tampa and Cincinnati, and I think they're due to finally lay a road egg against a team due for a big home win in prime time. Jackson and Derrick Henry take over this game, and the Ravens coast to a win.”

The Ravens are banking on the veterans. But will Drake Maye have an answer?