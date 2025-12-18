The New York Rangers are off to a dreadful start to the 2025-26 season. While they are just two points out of a playoff spot, games in hand are not in their favor. Plus, their expectations are much higher than that. After consecutive losses to the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks, they are bringing in some youth. The Rangers have called up prospects Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault from the AHL.

“UPDATE: Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault have been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack,” the team announced.

Othmann and Perreault are the top two forward prospects in the Rangers system. Neither player has had much success or an extended run in the NHL. But for Mike Sullivan, change is needed up front.

Perreault jumped to the top of the Rangers' pipeline after a great 2024-25 season at Boston College. He scored 48 points in 37 games with the Eagles and picked up 10 points in seven games for Team USA at the World Juniors. But at 19 years old, he went scoreless in five games with the Rangers.

This season. Perreault has played three games with just one assist in the NHL. But 17 points in 20 games with Hartford earned him a call-up.

Othmann is two years older than Perreault and has 26 games of NHL experience. However, he has only two assists and no goals in that time on Broadway. He has produced for the Wolf Pack, with 10 points in 19 games this season.

The Rangers' bottom six have not been producing of late, with Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar heading back to Hartford. Despite the lack of scoring from these two players at the highest level so far, they have bright futures. If that future starts now, it can energize the Blueshirts heading into the holidays.