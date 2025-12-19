The San Diego Padres are bringing back Michael King on a three-year, $75 million contract to lock in the club's starting pitching rotation. It's a move that seemingly caught the attention of some former MLB players, as they simply love the decision from the front office.

During a segment on “Foul Territory,” former catcher Erik Kratz and former infielder Todd Frazier praised the Padres for re-signing the 30-year-old pitcher. They believe the organization made a smart move that should have small market teams in the league feeling a bit jealous. Overall, Kratz and Frazier seem to agree that the team brought King back on a bargain deal to remain competitive.

“When he's on, he's absolutely incredible,” said Frazier. “I'd say he's a top 10 pitcher when he's going.”

"When he's on, he's absolutely incredible. I'd say he's a top 10 pitcher when he's going."@ErikKratz31 and @FlavaFraz21 react to the Padres re-signing Michael King. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jqiLGDKxzZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 19, 2025

Michael King's contract is staggered over the next three years, according to MLB reporter Mark Feinsand. Based on how the options and payment play out, the seven-year veteran has three different scenarios depending on how long he remains with the club.

“King's deal is for three years and $75M, per source. Includes a $12M signing bonus, then salaries of $5M in 2026, $28M player option in 2027 ($5M buyout), and a $30M player option in 2028 (no buyout). So it will either be worth $22M for one year, $45M for two, or $75M for three.”

The Padres bring back one of the most consistent starting pitchers in baseball, as King has thrown a sub-4.00 ERA in five consecutive seasons. He finished the 2025 campaign with a 3.44 ERA and 1.200 WHIP while recording 76 strikeouts through 73.1 innings pitched.

However, he only managed to play in 15 games last season. King spent nearly three and a half months on the IR due to a nerve issue in his right shoulder and knee inflammation. He is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2026 season.