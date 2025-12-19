The San Diego Padres are bringing back Michael King on a three-year, $75 million contract to lock in the club's starting pitching rotation. It's a move that seemingly caught the attention of some former MLB players, as they simply love the decision from the front office.
During a segment on “Foul Territory,” former catcher Erik Kratz and former infielder Todd Frazier praised the Padres for re-signing the 30-year-old pitcher. They believe the organization made a smart move that should have small market teams in the league feeling a bit jealous. Overall, Kratz and Frazier seem to agree that the team brought King back on a bargain deal to remain competitive.
“When he's on, he's absolutely incredible,” said Frazier. “I'd say he's a top 10 pitcher when he's going.”
Michael King's contract is staggered over the next three years, according to MLB reporter Mark Feinsand. Based on how the options and payment play out, the seven-year veteran has three different scenarios depending on how long he remains with the club.
“King's deal is for three years and $75M, per source. Includes a $12M signing bonus, then salaries of $5M in 2026, $28M player option in 2027 ($5M buyout), and a $30M player option in 2028 (no buyout). So it will either be worth $22M for one year, $45M for two, or $75M for three.”
The Padres bring back one of the most consistent starting pitchers in baseball, as King has thrown a sub-4.00 ERA in five consecutive seasons. He finished the 2025 campaign with a 3.44 ERA and 1.200 WHIP while recording 76 strikeouts through 73.1 innings pitched.
However, he only managed to play in 15 games last season. King spent nearly three and a half months on the IR due to a nerve issue in his right shoulder and knee inflammation. He is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2026 season.