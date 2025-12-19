With the Cleveland Guardians surrounded by rumors this offseason in regards to players the team could be acquiring or sending out, one of those stars that has been capturing headlines is Steven Kwan. As the rumors around Kwan and the Guardians will continue, the latest reporting details the interest the rest of the league has in the star left fielder.

On the show “Foul Territory,” former All-Star Jason Kipnis was speaking to Cleveland beat writer Paul Hoynes about the team when Kwan was mentioned by the reporter. He would go on to say that the Guardians have been “getting a lot of calls on,” as teams came after him around the last MLB trade deadline.

Hoynes would make a point to say that he expects Kwan to be the starting left fielder for the team, though there “could be more activity at the deadline.”

“I guess the big name out there is Stephen Kwan, that's the name they're getting a lot of calls on,” Hoynes said. “That's, you know, the one player that people want. They came after him at the deadline last season, this winter, it's been the same, but I get the impression that he's going to be the opening day left fielder for Cleveland on March 26.”

“Depending on how the season goes, there could be more activity at the deadline, because he's only got two years of control left,” Hoynes continued. “So, as you know, they usually, if he hasn't signed an extension by now, that usually means, one way or the other, he's going to be leaving Cleveland and then probably within the next two years.”

The Guardians don't want to sign a free agent to a two/three-year deal because it would block the development of younger players, says @Hoynsie. "They'll add a hitter at some point, but I don't think it's gonna be a high-profile guy, or maybe even a mid-level guy." pic.twitter.com/PMzUAS9FBv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 18, 2025

It remains to be seen if Kwan gets dealt by Cleveland after the 28-year-old hit a .272 batting average with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs last season.