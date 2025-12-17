The New York Rangers have lost at home on consecutive nights, losing to the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks. Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was mysteriously scratched for the Anaheim tilt, but was back on Tuesday. Zibanejad told The Athletic's Vince Mercagliano that an accident caused traffic, which caused him to be late.

“It’s my 10th season (with NY). I know what the (traffic) challenges are and whatnot, but it was an unfortunate situation. I got stuck… I'm just hoping everyone in that accident was fine. But rules are rules, and I was late, so there’s not much else to say, honestly,” ZIbanejad said, per Mercagliano.

The Rangers lost 4-1 to the Ducks in the return game for former captain Jacob Trouba and fan favorite Chris Kreider. Both veterans are in Anaheim as part of the mini-teardown Chris Drury pulled off after last year's disaster. Zibanejad, who is very friendly with Kreider, was not on the ice. But he did catch up with Kreider postgame, per reports.

Zibanejad was back for the Rangers on Tuesday night against the last-place Canucks. It did not matter much, as Thatcher Demko shut out the Blueshirts at Madison Square Garden. Jonathan Quick made an incredible save in the second period, but it did not matter in the final score.

Zibanejad was a target for the fans after a frustrating 2024-25 season. He scored just 20 goals, his lowest in a full season since his age-20 season back with the Ottawa Senators. Despite the slow start to the season record-wise, Zibanejad does have 11 goals through 34 games, which is a much better pace.

The Rangers hit the road for a Thursday matchup with the St Louis Blues. Then, they have a matinee game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which will be a raucous holiday atmosphere at the Garden. The Rangers need to get hot, and Zibanejad needs to be a part of it.