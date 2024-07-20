For quite some time, it was common to see Team USA plaster their opponents around the world by a huge margin. However, there were rare times back then when Team USA needed to scramble for points when the game gets tight.

While it's getting more and more common for Team USA these days to face close games, it's safe to say that they've been successful on numerous occasions. Let's rank Team USA's 10 most clutch moments at the Olympics.

10. Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard sink crucial free throws for gold against France (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

After a loss against France in the Group Phase, Team USA was keen on exacting vengeance in their gold-medal rematch. With stakes much higher, Team USA managed to hold on after France attempted a comeback. Thanks to Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard's clutch free throws, Team USA was able to escape with a slim five-point lead to keep their gold-medal streak alive.

9. Pesky defense in the final minute by Paul George and Draymond Green vs. Serbia (2016 Rio Olympics)

In the Group Phase of the 2016 Rio Olympics, Serbia put up a gallant fight to keep in step with Team USA. Fortunately for Team USA, the pesky defense of Draymond Green and Paul George kept Nikola Jokic and the Serbians at bay to escape with a slim three-point lead.

Although Green and George's defense wouldn't be recorded in the stat sheet, those were the intangibles that preserved the Team USA victory.

8. Lamar Odom's clutch block against Greece (2004 Athens Olympics)

Lamar Odom played hero on the defensive end when Greece were threatening to give Team USA another loss after an upset against Puerto Rico. Up by only four in the final 20 seconds, Greece's Dimitris Pipanikoulaou attempted a shot to cut the lead within two, which was blocked by Odom. The play sealed the nail-biting victory for Team USA in Athens.

7. Carmelo Anthony and DeMarcus Cousins conspire in the final minutes to keep France at bay (2016 Rio Olympics)

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, it's safe to say that everyone felt that the rest of the world was closing the gap on Team USA. After surviving a scare by Serbia, they also had to handle a tough Les Bleus squad.

Team USA could not pull away from France until the final minutes of the game thanks to Carmelo Anthony's pair of 3-point baskets to go along with DeMarcus Cousins' crucial putbacks.

6. Allen Iverson drills dagger vs. Lithuania to salvage bronze (2004 Athens Olympics)

While a lot of people blamed Allen Iverson for the failure of the 2004 Team USA edition, there's no question that he played hero in the team's bronze-medal game. Iverson drilled a crucial dagger to put away Lithuania for good while avenging their loss in the first round.

Although it marked the first time Team USA missed out on gold since NBA players were fielded, a bronze finish was better than returning home without a medal.

5. Vince Carter and Antonio McDyess make last-minute go-ahead baskets to survive Lithuania (2000 Sydney Olympics)

Vince Carter's 2000 Olympic appearance was often remembered by his devastating dunk against France's Frederic Weis. However, Carter actually preserved Team USA's record when things got sticky against Lithuania.

When Lithuania managed to steal the lead with less than a minute to go, the former Slam Dunk Champion went to work and sank a go-ahead basket to take the lead. Shortly after, it was Antonio McDyess who made crucial baskets down low to punch a ticket to the gold-medal game.

4. Kyrie Irving drains the dagger vs. Australia (2016 Rio Olympics)

Speaking of the world closing the gap back in 2016, another team that gave Team USA a run for their money was Australia. The Boomers have always wanted to take a shot at Team USA.

Unfortunately for the Boomers, Kyrie Irving nailed a dagger 3-pointer in front of Cavs teammate Matthew Dellavedova. The shot was reminiscent of the dagger shot Irving made against the Golden State Warriors just a few months prior in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

3. LeBron James' 9-straight points in the final four minutes vs. Lithuania (2012 London Olympics)

There was no doubt that the Team USA squad sent to the 2012 London Olympics was stacked. However, they met great resistance against Lithuania, who even managed to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

But instead of panicking, 2012 NBA MVP and Finals MVP LeBron James proved why he was the best basketball player in the world. James scored nine-straight points in the final four minutes to successfully pull away from Lithuania, escaping with a 99-94 win for the Redeem Team.

2. LeBron James takes over the 4th quarter vs. Spain for the gold (2012 London Olympics)

Speaking of LeBron James, he was also clutch for Team USA during the gold-medal game. Aside from Lithuania, the Americans also faced fierce resistance against Spain in their gold-medal rematch.

In one of his greatest moments in a Team USA uniform, James made a crucial slam dunk followed by a pull-up 3-pointer that sealed the gold medal for Team USA during the game's final quarter.

1. Kobe Bryant saves Team USA in the gold medal game against Spain (2008 Beijing Olympics)

It's easy to see why many basketball fans regard Kobe Bryant as the one who saved Team USA. The Black Mamba carried the country on his shoulders when the Americans battled for gold against Spain, which featured Lakers teammate Pau Gasol. Although Spain kept in step, Bryant showcased his clutch gene that we often witness in the NBA to seal the gold medal in Beijing.