A funny moment occurred during Team USA's exhibition win against Serbia Wednesday where the viral song “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar was playing as it prompted a response from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. He would say “Damn with this song. It’s not the only song in America!” but his teammate in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would have to disagree by saying “I love it.”



There is no doubt that the song from Lamar has been one of the biggest hits of the year as it is also a “diss track” toward superstar Drake as the two were in a beef where each artist released several tracks with the subject being their rival. With “Not Like Us” being the most popular one, it seems as if Curry is tired of it, unlike his teammate in James.

Speaking of rivals, Curry and James have arguably one of the best rivalries in sports of all time and while Lamar and Drake are at odds with one another, the basketball duo have blossomed in to a friendship, amplified by their time on Team USA in the Olympics. When speaking about the rivalry, Curry would admit that there was a “healthy resentment” towards James according to The Athletic.

“It was like a healthy resentment of somebody that’s standing in your way,” Curry said. “But through it all, like there’s obviously the utmost respect for who he is as a person and a player and like how good he is and the challenge of trying to beat him and trying to solve that problem every year.”

James talks about the rivalry and friendship with Curry

Curry and James dominated the 2010s as they met in four NBA Finals series where the latter was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, though the Warriors got the upper hand three times. However, James and the Cavaliers would come back from a 3-1 series deficit and win the franchise's first championship in 2016 as the solifidfied legend says that he does not “want to waste the opportunity” of having a friendship with a person like Curry.

“The game of basketball don’t last forever,” James said who has won three gold medals. “You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”

“A lot of y’all maybe grew up in the Bird-Magic era and we shouldn’t like each other, but I’m also (aware) enough to know that Isiah (Thomas) and Magic hugged and kissed each other on the floor too because it was just mutual respect,” James said. “They say Michael never talked to any of his opponents, but I’m also smart enough to know that him and Charles (Barkley) had a lot of conversations during the ’93 finals and also played golf against each other. So I don’t want to lose those moments (with Curry).”

At any rate, Team USA dominated Serbia Wednesday, 105-79, as the next time the two basketball legends play will be on July 20 against South Sudan.