The 2024 Paris Olympics surely brought out the best in the Steve Kerr-led Team USA. For a lot of these stars, it will be their last hurrah when it comes to international play. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry could all be teaming up for one last time before they enter the twilight of their careers and eventually retire. A lot of the time, these all-time greats are just enjoying their road to the gold medal.

One might think that legends don't marvel at the greatness of other individuals. Stephen Curry clearly does not subscribe to this thinking. Ever since he got to practice with Steve Kerr and Team USA, he has had nothing but a fun time alongside these legends. He even outlined what it feels like to be a big contributing cog to this winning machine, via Fadeaway World.

“It's a lot of fun. Like all the guys on our team, everybody is here for a reason. We're trying to win, we're trying to bring our best selves into what we're doing. The fact that we're such high IQ guys and just trying to make the right play and utilize each other's strengths,” the Warriors star declared.

Stephen Curry blazes it up for Team USA before the 2024 Paris Olympics

The latest win that Kerr's squad had was against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. They delivered a beating to this team which they might face in the Olympics. By the end of the game, Curry led the team in scoring despite just being allocated 21 minutes of action. He managed to knock down eight of his 13 attempts from the field which helped him net 24 points. The fact that he only missed three of his nine attempts from beyond the arc also helped quite a lot.

Team USA is loaded with all sorts of stars that can create shots on different levels. But, Curry posits that it's their shared bond for patching up each other's weaknesses that will define their success prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We obviously know that there's a challenge ahead when it comes to trying to win six games in the Olympics. But, it's easy to put these types of guys together because we all have different strengths and different weaknesses. We're all very experienced and understand what it's like to play basketball at a high level. It's fun to try and put that together,” he added.

It was not only Curry who put up big numbers for Team USA. Bam Adebayo notched 17 points while Anthony Edwards had 16 points. LeBron James rounded out the scoring leaders by putting up 11 points of his own too. Perhaps, the greatest masterclass belonged to Anthony Davis. This big man stopped Nikola Jokic along with the other Serbians on the defensive side of the court. The Brow ended the game with six rebounds, six blocks, and seven points.

Team USA has not lost a single game in this three-game stretch out of training camp. Hopefully, the streak gets longer and the deficits get larger en route to the 2024 Paris Olympics.