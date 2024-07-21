The Philadelphia Phillies posted the best record in the first half. They sent a remarkable eight players to the All-Star game. And now, they're getting reinforcements. Phillies' catcher JT Realmuto has been activated off the injured list.

He went on the injured list in June with knee discomfort and opted for right knee meniscectomy surgery. With the Realmuto injury in the rearview and the MLB trade deadline ahead, the Phillies are ready to make a charge at the National League pennant.

In the time without Realmuto, the Phillies posted a 17-15 record and lost one game in the standings to the Atlanta Braves and four games to the New York Mets. Despite that, the Phillies still hold an 8-game lead over the Braves and, according to FanGraphs, have a 100% chance to make the playoffs.

In that stretch, Garrett Stubbs and Rafáel Marchán have platooned as the Phillies catcher. Stubbs has struggled offensively since the Realmuto injury, hitting just .186 and adding only 3 RBI in 18 games. He has committed only one error and caught four runners stealing in that span.

On the other hand, Marchán has hit .294 and posted an OPS near .900. He has committed six errors and also caught four runners stealing. The catching has been slightly above average, posting a combined 0.5 WAR for the whole season. Marchán was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move to bring Realmuto up. Replacing those innings with JT Realmuto will change the Phillies' outlook offensively and defensively despite their solid play in relief.

JT Realmuto's importance to the Phillies

An offensive catcher who can also hold his own behind the plate is one of – if not the – most valuable player in all of baseball. The Phillies have one of the very few guys in baseball who can do that at an All-Star level. Bringing him back to this lineup, where he traditionally hits second, adds depth to what might be considered the deepest offense in the majors. If Realmuto plays to the level we expect out of him, the Phillies could be running away with their division by the time September comes around.

Before Realmuto's injury, the Phillies had the second-best record in baseball and were atop the National League. He was hitting .261 at the time of the injury with an OPS of .720, which is below his career averages in both numbers. He can make this season the magical one the franchise and fan base are hoping for. With a fully healthy Realmuto in the lineup, the Phillies can solidify themselves as the team to beat come October.

The timing of the return is perfect considering the upcoming MLB trade deadline. This clears up catcher as a potential need ahead of the July 30 deadline for the Phillies. They do need an outfielder, though.

Whether they shoot high with Luis Robert Jr. or go for a cheaper option like Tommy Pham, the Phillies will almost certainly add one. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski might also add a utility infielder after the team cut Whit Merrifield earlier this month. Outside of that, JT Realmuto sets the Phillies up for a stretch run to remember.