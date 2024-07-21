Maybe Eddie Rosario just needed to be back with the Atlanta Braves.

After being released by the Washington Nationals earlier this month, Rosario is thriving with the Braves – including hitting the game-tying two run homer on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta fans are letting him know how much they appreciate it, per the Associated Press:

“Eddie Rosario hit a tying two-run shot for Atlanta in the seventh. He has hits in five of eight games since his return to the Braves on April 8 after starting the season with the Nationals. He said he heard fans chanting: ‘Eddie! Eddie!'

‘I feel blessed,” Rosario said. “I want to say thank you to Braves Country. I love it all the time when I hear my name.'”

After signing as a free agent with the Washington Nationals last offseason, the team opted to grant Rosario his release after he hit only .183 through 67 games. The Braves, having lost outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II, needed a left fielder after Jarred Kelenic moved to centerfield to fill in for Harris.

Rosario started slowly in Atlanta as well but is starting to ramp things up with the team where he won a World Series in 2021.

Eddie Rosario was postseason hero for Braves in 2021

For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves went to the World Series in 2021 after topping the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Once again, Rosario was at the center of the action for Atlanta. Rosario was hitting .571/.609/1.000 in the NLCS going into Game 6 with 12 hits, two of which were home runs and one of which was the walk-off hit of Game 2. That's an honest series' work and then some, but he was far from done.

In the first inning of the decisive Game 6, he notched a line drive single off Walker Buehler. In the fourth, with the score tied 1-1, Rosario left nothing to chance as he put together a great at-bat against Buehler and hit the game-tying home run that changed the trajectory of Game 6 and pushed the Braves closer to their first NL pennant since 1999.

To the surprise of no one, Rosario was named the NLCS MVP following Game 6. There was no other choice, really. Rosario finished that series with a .560/.670/1.040 batting line and a postseason series record-tying 14 hits. He drove in nine runs in the six games.

Rosario played two more seasons with the Braves, platooning in left field with Kevin Pillar, before moving on to the Nationals after Atlanta declined his option.