The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark did not participate in the WNBA's three-point contest Friday night, a stunning omission considering the three-point shot is Clark's calling card going back to her days at the University of Iowa.

Following the festivities, Skip Bayless decided to compare Clark to NBA legend LeBron James on X.

Bayless' feelings on the situation were revealed during an Angel Reese take on her team-up with Clark at the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, WNBA legend Sue Bird revealed her take on how Clark found the WNBA's “antidote to dunking.”

Clark can't help but make headlines wherever she goes and no matter what she does, a fact of life that often causes her to spark reactions like the one shared by Bayless on Saturday.

Bayless' “Disappointment” With Fever's Clark

Bayless compared Clark not participating in the contest to the myriad calls for LeBron James to participate in the NBA's slam dunk contest. James often featured a signature one-handed hammer dunk in his arsenal on the court but fans never got the opportunity to see how many tricks he has in his bag.

Clark has the ability to catch fire from deep at any time, but fans were deprived of the opportunity to watch her in her element on Friday.

“Surprised & disappointed Caitlin Clark didn't participate in last night's 3-point contest,” Skip Bayless said.

“She is the ‘Steph Curry of women's basketball,'” Bayless continued. “But she said she has played for a year straight and that it's hard to just show up and shoot off a rack. LeBronesque w the Dunk Contest.”

Clark's 2024 Three-Point Accomplishments

The Fever star Clark has quietly climbed the ranks of the NBA's best three-pointer shooters this season and now ranks fifth in three-point field goals made.

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces, Kayla McBride of the Minnesota Lynx, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty are the four players who currently have more three-pointers on the season than Clark. Kelsey Plum is the leader in the clubhouse at the All-Star break but Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream won the competition.

Percentage-wise, Clark still has a long way to go, ranking 30th in the league at 32.7%.

The Fever's Clark may have gained valuable experience in the three-point shootout, but she opted to rest. Whether or not that will pay off in the long run for Clark and the Fever remains to be seen, but Bayless' frustration appears valid considering the amazing potential experience fans were deprived of seeing this weekend.