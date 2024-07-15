Team USA fans are not panicking, but many of them are at least somewhat concerned after seeing the Americans struggle in the second half of Monday's exhibition game versus Australia. With a loaded roster that contains a scary mix of guards, wings and big men, they were expected to cruise in this Paris Olympics tune-up.

And for much of the contest, that is exactly what happened. The Australians came roaring back, however, dramatically cutting a 20-point deficit and raising eyebrows throughout the basketball-watching world. But talent won the day in the end, as Tyrese Haliburton and Devin Booker helped ice the game late to secure a 98-92 victory.

It is a disappointing finish to what could have been a strong statement win by Team USA. One positive fans are choosing to focus on, though, is the productive showing by Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who recorded 17 points and 14 rebounds in only 18 minutes of play. In fact, there are plenty of people who are urging the squad's head coach to make a big change to his starting lineup following the 2020 champion's impressive play.

“Anthony Davis needs to be starting over Joel Embiid for Team USA,” Legion Hoops posted on X. “It’s not even close. Stop playing around, Steve Kerr.”

The Philadelphia 76ers center and former MVP posted 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two steals. His appeal is his interior presence and knack for dominating opponents in the post, something this country was sorely lacking in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Davis is the more fresh of the two, though, and has been a clear difference-maker thus far.

But this is not an easy decision for Kerr to make.

Joel Embiid still has plenty to offer Team USA

Although Anthony Davis definitely stands out from a statistical perspective, Australia went on its huge run when he was on the court and Joel Embiid was on the bench. That is not an indictment on his defensive prowess, considering his accolades speak for themselves, but there is arguably not a more physically imposing player in the world than the Sixers superstar.

He consistently draws double teams that spaces the floor for American shooters, which could theoretically make the U.S. an even more dangerous unit in the Olympics. Health is a major concern for the 30-year-old, though. Davis played 76 games last regular season, while Embiid suited up for only 39. The former Kansas Star's Stamina could be in doubt when the group stage begins at the end of the month.

Many believe he should not even be playing during the NBA offseason and instead focus on being healthy for Philly in the 2024-25 campaign. Embiid is motivated to wear Olympic Gold, though, and Team USA desperately coveted his contributions. Regardless of whom Kerr goes with in his starting five, this nation will be the heavy favorite to outlast the rest of the field.

But If Joel Embiid is relegated to the bench, fans will not forget it by the time the NBA season gets underway. The narrative of him not coming through on the big stage will grow.

None of that outside chatter should creep into the Team USA locker room, however. The goal is to win with whatever lineup fits best for this specific tournament. That means egos must be brushed to the side.