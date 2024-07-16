Superstar point guard Stephen Curry is set to compete in the Olympics for the first time in his illustrious career, joining a star-studded Team USA roster that includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis. Curry admits that playing on this talented team, where he isn't expected to carry the offensive load as he does with the Golden State Warriors, requires a significant adjustment.

Team USA is off to a 2-0 start in their exhibition games and has three more contests scheduled, including their next game on Wednesday against Serbia. As they gear up for their Olympic opener on July 28, also against Serbia, head coach Steve Kerr is still adjusting his lineups.

Stephen Curry on Joel Embiid's performance with Team USA

Stephen Curry on the other hand spoke about Joel Embiid’s impact on the team and his ongoing chemistry issues with the starting lineup.

“Obviously, he demands a lot of attention, so you have to utilize that and get him in position,” Curry said, referring to Embiid via The Athletic.

Team USA starters have dedicated significant time in these games to integrating Embiid into their offensive plays. However, this focus has resulted in awkward possessions, as Embiid's pace differs from that of James, Curry, and Edwards.

“We still have to figure out our spacing around him to give him looks, whether he’s trying to score or whether he kicks it out. And then if he’s not in the post, we’re trying to figure out different looks and the chemistry of that group.”

Curry has represented Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, clinching gold medals in 2010 and 2014. However, he sat out the 2016 Rio Olympics due to knee and ankle injuries and chose to skip the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on preparing for the NBA season. His decision proved beneficial when he guided the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship.

Joel Embiid's struggles

During the NBA playoffs, Embiid played on a surgically repaired knee and is now working on getting back into shape with Team USA. In last week's match against Canada, he managed 5 points, 6 rebounds, but fouled out in the third quarter.

However, Embiid demonstrated notable progress on Monday against Australia, scoring 14 points, grabbing five rebounds, and securing two steals while shooting 3 for 6 from the field.

“So I think we got a little bit better today, and we got three more games to get even better with it and utilize the threat of everything he can do and everybody else out there on the floor,” Curry continued on about Embiid.

Anthony Davis balling out in the world stage

On the flip side, Davis has recorded double-doubles in both matchups. In the first game, an 86-72 victory against Canada, Davis shot 5-for-10, tallying 10 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 19 minutes of play. He followed that with a monster performance of 17 points and 14 rebounds against Australia.

It would be logical for Davis to take the starting role, given his superior defensive skills and solid offensive capabilities. However, Kerr might favor Embiid due to his scoring ability and capacity to stretch the floor, which adds a different dimension to the team's lineup.

The depth of this iteration of Team USA is unmatched by any other Olympic contingent, and having a player of Davis' caliber and versatility coming off the bench provides significant advantages for the U.S.Davis and Anthony Edwards currently lead the team in scoring, with Davis also showcasing dominant defensive prowess.

Davis averaged close to 25 points per game for the Lakers last season, demonstrating his ability as a potent scoring threat. However, in the current lineup alongside James, Curry, Edwards, and the starting wing player, Davis might not have a defined offensive role.

On the other hand, Team USA doesn't view utilizing Embiid primarily as a defensive anchor and a workhorse on offense as the ideal strategy. In both exhibition games, their focus has been on involving him extensively from the outset.

With less than two weeks remaining before the Olympics commence, Kerr refrained from confirming Embiid, an NBA MVP, as a probable starter. This hesitation underscores Davis' impressive performances and Embiid's ongoing efforts to regain his top form.