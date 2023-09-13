While Dennis Schroder is still enjoying the high of leading Germany to its first ever FIBA World Cup championship, he took some time to explain why he chose to sign with the Toronto Raptors in free agency. It might surprise you.

“I think Darko [Rajakovic], the head coach,” Schroder told Malika Andrews on NBA Today, via ClutchPoints (originally James Burnes). “I met him 5 years ago in OKC. We became friends… I definitely said to my agent, ‘I want be there.' … I think it's a great fit.”

The 29-year-old point guard's first season on the Oklahoma City Thunder was Darko Rajakovic's final year there as an assistant coach. The team did not live up to its talent level, with the Paul George and Russell Westbrook-led squad being eliminated in the first round. Even so, a strong bond was evidently built between Schroder and the new Raptors head coach.

Rajakovic, after spending the last decade on the benches of some of the best and most exciting teams in the Western Conference, is finally getting a chance to lead in the NBA. It will be no easy task with Fred VanVleet gone and Pascal Siakam's future still uncertain, but having a familiar face potentially run your offense could ease the transition.

Before he landed in Toronto, there was a chance Dennis Schroder could have reunited with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though, Rob Pelinka signing guard Gabe Vincent made that a much more complicated scenario. Instead, the 10-year veteran signed a two-year, $26 million contract to play in the Great White North.

That is a nice payday, but it was apparently Schroder's deep respect for Rajakovic that sealed the deal. Raptors fans can only hope that this friendship produces big results on the court next season.