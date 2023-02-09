The Toronto Raptors took on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. On the strength of Pascal Siakam’s 37 points, the Raptors picked up their third consecutive victory.

Siakam had 37 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the struggling Spurs. With this performance, he has now passed Vince Carter for the most 35/10/5 games in Raptors history.

Carter starred for the Raptors from 1998-99 to 2004-05 when he was traded. The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.4 points per game in seven seasons north of the border.

The Raptors pulled away in the end, but the Spurs kept this game close. Toronto entered halftime with a three-point lead as they coughed up eight turnovers in the first half.

Siakam and the Raptors, however, began to pull away in the third quarter. They opened the second half with a 10-4 run, and entered the fourth quarter up 88-75.

In the end, there wasn’t much left for the Spurs to do. Siakam made the game 110-98 after sinking a 17-foot jumper and grabbed his 10th rebound on the game’s final play.

This loss is the 10th loss in a row for the slumping Spurs. They began the season 5-2, but have fallen off a cliff as the season has progressed. They find themselves second to last in the Western Conference with a 14-41 record.

Siakam and the Raptors have won three straight games. However, they find themselves 26-30 on the season, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference as the Washington Wizards trail closely behind.

The Raptors are expected to be sellers ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. It’ll be interesting to see if major changes are coming for the NBA’s Canadian franchise.