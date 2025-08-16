The New York Mets are in a brutal rut as they suffered an 11-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

New York started the year strong, highlighting themselves as one of the best performing squads in the National League. However, the latter part of the campaign has seen them struggle as they are losing momentum in the standings.

Their loss to the Mariners to begin the series only emphasized that point. This was certainly the case when MLB insider Jeff Passan pointed out the significance of the Mets' struggles.

“Since starting 45-24, the New York Mets are 19-34. The only team with a worse record in that timespan is Washington at 19-35,” Passan noted.

How Mets played against Mariners

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his three run home run against the Seattle Mariners with center fielder Cedric Mullins (28) and second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The fact that the Mets are performing as bad as the Nationals, the second-worst team in the National League, speaks volumes. They also extend their losing streak to three after the loss to the Mariners.

New York's offense did have fighting spirit, putting up nine runs on the board. They landed 12 hits after 39 at-bats, including four homers from Francisco Lindor (two), Juan Soto and Francisco Alvarez.

Despite the offense's efforts, it was a brutal night for the Mets' bullpen. They gave up 16 hits after 43 at-bats, including two homers that played a big role in the hosts losing the series opener. Sean Manaea was the starter as he lasted five innings, striking out six batters while conceding six hits and four runs. Ryan Helsley took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs after 0.1 innings.

New York fell to a 64-58 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL East Division standings. They are six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed.

The Mets will hope to recover in Game 2 of their series against the Mariners. The contest will take place on Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

