Brandon Young had an excellent performance for the taking in Friday's matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.

Young returned to his home state of Texas, where he was born in the city of Lumberton. He began his professional career in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Orioles. He made his way up the ranks in the minor leagues until Baltimore finally promoted him to the majors this year.

Young did not disappoint in his return to Texas. He was on the mound for eight innings, striking out six batters while conceding just one hit.

The pitcher reflected on his performance after the game, per reporter Andy Kostka. He knew the importance of playing in front of his family in Texas for the first time in the majors, being sentimental about the moment.

“Growing up here, coming to games here, having family and friends here, it’s hard to put into words, honestly,” Young said.

How Brandon Young, Orioles played against Astros

Brandon Young nearly pulled off a no-hitter with his performance, which didn't hurt him as the Orioles dominated the Astros in a 7-0 shutout.

Baltimore did an excellent job at preventing Houston from scoring runs, especially the bullpen. They held the hosts to only hit, which came from Ramon Urias.

As for the Orioles' offense, they torched the Astros' pitching unit. They landed 13 hits after 39 at-bats, including two home runs from Coby Mayo and Dylan Carlson.

Baltimore improved to a 56-66 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL East Division standings. They are three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and nine games behind the New York Yankees.

The Orioles will look to continue their three-game win streak in Game 2 of their series against the Astros. The contest will take place on Aug. 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET.