On Monday, the Toronto Raptors made a significant statement. With the city’s sprawling skyline as a dramatic backdrop, the team announced lucrative new contracts for their two rising stars: 22-year-old Scottie Barnes and 25-year-old Immanuel Quickley. The moment was marked by banners reading “Future Starts Now,” reflecting the organization’s clear message and intent.

“I don’t feel no pressure,” Barnes told TSN in an exclusive interview. “It’s a huge, great responsibility and I feel like I’m up for that, but there’s no pressure at all.” He continued, “I feel like this contract is just the beginning of everything. I started off my career pretty great, but now is where it really starts, I feel like, for me.”

In the audience were other members of the young core, including last year’s first-round draft pick Gradey Dick (22 years of age) and Ochai Agbaji (24), acquired from the Utah Jazz at last February’s trade deadline.

Meanwhile, veteran forward and former Raptors star Pascal Siakam was being re-introduced with the Indiana Pacers, having just signed a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract and mistakenly thanked his old team instead of his new one. The contrast was stark: the Raptors’ past glory juxtaposed with their future aspirations.

President and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri emphasized the significance of these new contracts. “It was important, I think, to have these two guys [re-commit] as [we] go into the next phase of a rebuild, reset, [or whatever] we want to call it with all these young players,” Ujiri said following the press conference. “We’ve done all our due diligence, seen them in our program, and seen their talent.”

Barnes’ maximum rookie-scale extension will commence in the 2025-26 campaign, running through 2029-30, potentially paying him between $224 million and $270 million, depending on individual incentives, particularly whether he makes All-NBA next season. Quickley’s deal is valued at $175 million over the next five years, slightly higher than league insiders anticipated, but reflective of his potential market value.

Quickley’s contract is structured to be a flat $175 million over five years without options or annual raises, which will account for 25 percent of the salary cap next season. Assuming the cap rises as expected, his cap hit will decrease to 17 percent by Year 5, aligning with the team’s anticipated competitive phase and need for roster flexibility. This financial strategy is designed to balance present investment with future cap management, betting on Quickley’s development into more than an average starting point guard.

The road ahead for the Toronto Raptors

Despite the considerable financial commitments, the Raptors’ confidence in these players stems from their belief in their potential. Barnes rebounded from a shaky sophomore season to become an All-Star in his third year, albeit with mixed results post-Siakam trade when he was thrust into a leading role.

Quickley showed promise after his move to Toronto but has primarily played off the bench and off the ball during his time with the New York Knicks. They played only 25 games together last season due to injuries and personal leaves, which left a small sample size to evaluate their on-court chemistry.

Ujiri expressed his faith in their mindset and skill set. “I think these guys have the talent and I think they have the mindset, too,” Ujiri said.

“It all starts with preparation and how you work and your mindset toward this game. I think they have the right mindset, and they have the right skill and they ask the right questions. They embrace their teammates, they embrace coaching, they embrace the culture that you need and what you need to win in this league.

And they are young. It's going to take time. I'm not saying this is [going to happen] overnight. But, we feel this commitment is the foundation of having these guys really start to set that tone and feel that responsibility, too.”

The duo sat down shortly after Quickley was acquired and again this past week to discuss how they can elevate each other’s games. Despite their current record, there’s potential for them to grow into a formidable pair. Quickley’s dynamic, floor-spacing abilities were precisely what the Raptors sought to complement Barnes’ unique skill set.

Both players reportedly had strong off-seasons. Barnes, in particular, used his time away from the court due to injury to gain a new perspective, learning from veteran Garrett Temple. Now signing the richest deal in franchise history, Barnes is ready to embrace the responsibilities that come with it.